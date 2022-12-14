ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling

There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at what is stifling crude’s upward momentum and focuses on market surprises, as well as some factors to watch next week.
Oil Down as Rate Hikes Rekindle Recession Fears

Oil’s three-day rally ended as policymakers made clear they would continue tightening economic reins in the fight against inflation, reigniting fears of a global slowdown. West Texas Intermediate fell 1.5% to settle near $76 a barrel on Thursday. European Central Bank leaders joined their US counterparts in warning more rates hikes are to come. The promise to keep interest rates higher for longer sent the dollar surging and pummeled equity markets.
Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Read full article here. USA Loses...
Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has announced that its Johan Sverdrup project started production from the second phase. Equinor said that production from Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 started at 11:15 AM local time on December 15. When the Johan Sverdrup field reaches plateau production, every third Norwegian oil barrel will come from this giant field, which for decades will be essential to ensuring high and stable energy deliveries from Norway.
UK Offshore Wind Investment Is At Risk With Windfall Tax

Renewable power executives warned the UK government that investment in new offshore wind farms is at risk because of soaring costs and the windfall tax. — Renewable power executives warned the UK government that investment in new offshore wind farms is at risk because of soaring costs and the Treasury’s windfall tax.
What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?

Outgoing Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden has revealed what he’ll get up to after leaving Shell at the end of the year in an in-house interview posted on the company’s website. “I don't have a plan - this is a conscious decision,” van Beurden said in the...
Hess Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For First Time

Oil and gas company Hess Corporation has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 13th consecutive year and for the first time has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). DJSI World comprises global sustainability leaders identified by...
Europe Must Fast-Track Power Grid Investments To Decarbonize

Europe's energy transition ambitions face several challenges, but a major impediment to bringing new renewable power online is insufficient grid capacity, Rystad Energy claims. — Europe’s energy transition ambitions face several challenges, but a major impediment to bringing new renewable power online is insufficient grid capacity, Rystad Energy claims.
Eni, Petronas, Euglena Looking To Build Biorefinery In Malaysia

Eni, Euglena, and Petronas will jointly study the possibility of developing and operating a biorefinery in Malaysia. — Eni, Euglena, and Petronas will jointly study the possibility of developing and operating a biorefinery in the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Malaysia. The three parties are currently carrying out technical...
Valaris Bags $275 Million In New Rig Deals

Valaris has announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with an expected associated contract backlog of approximately $275 million. — Offshore drilling Valaris has announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with an expected associated contract backlog of approximately $275 million. Valaris said that the awarded deals were subsequent...
Shell And Eneco To Build Offshore Wind Farm Off The Netherlands

Supermajor Shell and Eneco have won the tender to build an offshore wind farm at Hollandse Kust west lot VI. The project will have an installed capacity of approximately 760 MW and will be located approximately 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast from the town of IJmuiden. The new wind...

