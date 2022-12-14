Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Ardmore church gifting food boxes for winter break
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway on Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
Free Christmas dinner coming to Stephens County
A local organization is inviting those in need to enjoy a free Christmas meal with the community.
KTEN.com
Ardmore silo transformed into massive work of art
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — It's a downtown Ardmore art installation that can be seen and appreciated for miles around. The Chickasaw Nation, the Ardmore Beautification Council and Bluebonnet Feeds worked together in a year-long process to bring a mural by Dr. Bob Palmer to life. The image — depicting...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police Department takes part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are taking part in Heroes with Hope of Southern Oklahoma’s Shop with a Cop. According to the city of Ardmore, the event will take place Monday and Tuesday night. The police department said police units will...
KTEN.com
Rainbow trout return to Denison lake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Lake Regional Park received its first load of rainbow trout for the winter Thursday morning. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with more than 1,000 fish as eager anglers waited. Several drove from over an hour away to net the fresh...
KXII.com
Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
‘God had to be watching them,’ Oklahoma family survives tornado in December storm
We're just one week away from the official winter start, but destructive spring-like storms have wreaked havoc.
KTEN.com
Multi-family housing project announced in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD rolls out new safety app
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — "iWatchTexas is just another layer of security that we are putting in place," said Sherman Independent School District Police Chief Heath Wester. Parents, staff and students can utilize the smartphone app to report suspicious activities or behavior. "You can go in and find your school,...
KXII.com
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
Purcell Register
Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation
Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
KXII.com
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
KXII.com
Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
