Ardmore, OK

KTEN.com

Ardmore church gifting food boxes for winter break

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway on Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore silo transformed into massive work of art

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — It's a downtown Ardmore art installation that can be seen and appreciated for miles around. The Chickasaw Nation, the Ardmore Beautification Council and Bluebonnet Feeds worked together in a year-long process to bring a mural by Dr. Bob Palmer to life. The image — depicting...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore Police Department takes part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are taking part in Heroes with Hope of Southern Oklahoma’s Shop with a Cop. According to the city of Ardmore, the event will take place Monday and Tuesday night. The police department said police units will...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Rainbow trout return to Denison lake

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Lake Regional Park received its first load of rainbow trout for the winter Thursday morning. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with more than 1,000 fish as eager anglers waited. Several drove from over an hour away to net the fresh...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Multi-family housing project announced in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD rolls out new safety app

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — "iWatchTexas is just another layer of security that we are putting in place," said Sherman Independent School District Police Chief Heath Wester. Parents, staff and students can utilize the smartphone app to report suspicious activities or behavior. "You can go in and find your school,...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
DENISON, TX
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
Purcell Register

Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation

Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
BLANCHARD, OK
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

