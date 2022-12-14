Read full article on original website
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
Owning These Wild Animals In Louisiana Is Totally Illegal!
If you've ever thought you might like to keep a polar bear as a pet, roaming around your backyard in search of another baby penguin for lunch, it's totally against the law in Louisiana. Okay, all sarcasm aside, you really might have wondered before about which specific animals were illegal...
10 Uniquely Louisiana Christmas Gifts
It's hard to believe we're coming down to the wire on Christmas shopping. Does it seem like it's come on really fast this year? Or is it just me? Well, if you don't dally, you can still find that perfect gift for your favorite Louisiana fan. We've assembled a collection of special gifts that can only be found in, or represent the best of the Bayou State.
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Do You Have One of the Most Stressful Jobs in Louisiana?
Stress has often been said to the number one killer in America. According to the website psychcentral.com, stress can cause a myriad of health issues. While stress is a natural response to perceived danger, chronic stress can lead to physical and mental health complications and early death. As the site...
Can You Keep The Antlers Of A Deer You Hit In Louisiana?
As I drove east on I-20 last week, I was somewhat amazed at the sheer number of whitetail deer I saw lying dead on the side of the interstate. I make the weekly trek from Haughton to Arcadia each fall as I go deer hunting, so I'm used to seeing a few deer that made an unsuccessful attempt to cross the highway, but this past week I saw no less than five unfortunate deer that are now grazing in the oak bottoms of Heaven.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Louisiana Parents Beware of These Recalled Child Products
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, (CPSC), consumer products are involved in the deaths of an estimated 23,000 Americans, and injuries to 31 million others. As you are Christmas shopping for the children on your list, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a list of recalled products that may potentially endanger the children of our state.
