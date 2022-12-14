Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Ethereum suppy: whales add 561,000 ETH in just two days
Ethereum’s large investors holding at least 100 ETH and up to 1 million ETH increased their overall bags by 2.1% in November. Amid price fluctuations, sharks and whales scooped 561,000 ETH in two days between 5th and 6th December 2022. These large investors now hold approximately two-thirds of Ethereum...
coinjournal.net
CryptoQuant confirms Binance reserves are accounted for
Binance has faced a FUD storm in the past few days about its reserves. Binance has also been in the spotlight amid the ongoing FTX collapse hearing. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance reserves in its new audit report. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance’s proof of reserve...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
coinjournal.net
Binance’s proof of reserves auditor pulls report, what does it mean?
Mazar’s, the accounting firm who worked with Binance on the proof of reserves report, has pulled the link from its website. Controversy followed the report, with critics decrying its lack of information on the liability side. Mazar’s had previously stated that this was a “report” and not an “audit”...
coinjournal.net
Will XLM recover from its recent dip after MoneyGram announced support for Stellar Aid Assist?
XLM has lost more than 3% of its value in the last 24 hours. MoneyGram has announced support for the Stellar Aid Assist. The total crypto market cap could fall below $800 billion soon. MoneyGram announces support for Stellar Aid Assist. Payment service provider MoneyGram announced on Thursday that it...
coinjournal.net
NYDFS: Banks must seek approval before engaging with crypto
New York Department of Financial Services published the new guidelines on 15 December 2022. All banking organisations must apply for permission to undertake any crypto activities. The regulatory guidelines are effective immediately and come as the spotlight is firmly on crypto following FTX’s implosion. Amid all the scrutiny on...
coinjournal.net
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 7.3%, largest since July 2021
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty fell by 7.32% over the past two weeks, the largest negative adjustment in almost 18 months. Mining difficulty adjusts every 2,016 blocks or roughly two weeks and depends on average block time (10 minutes) and hashrate. Bitcoin’s next mining difficulty is expected to increase by 4.24%....
coinjournal.net
Metacade Smashes Past $1 Million In Three Weeks – Here’s Why
The GameFi market continues to prove popular with crypto investors, and MCADE, the native token for Metacade, is leading the charge. In the three weeks of its beta presale, the MCADE token has already smashed the $1 million barrier, making it one of the hottest new blockchain tokens on the market.
coinjournal.net
Australian regulator ASIC sues Finder Wallet
ASIC is suing Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced financial services. ASIC claims the Finder Earn product closely resembled a debenture. Finder Wallet stopped providing the service to its customers last month. ASIC sues Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced services. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on Thursday, December...
coinjournal.net
We can meet 100% of withdrawals, says Binance’s Changpeng Zhao
CZ dismisses concerns over whether Binance could handle a $2.1 billion withdrawal. The CEO confirmed that the crypto exchange could meet 100% of withdrawals on its platform. Binance has very solid revenue, CZ added. Binance can meet withdrawals on its platform. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, told CNBC...
coinjournal.net
Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option
The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.
coinjournal.net
HOOK price defies gravity as Hooked Protocol activity rises
Hooked Protocol is a small but fast-growing platform. Its activity has surged to position 1 in DappRadar rankings. Hooked Protocol price defied gravity as the developers started airdrop distributions. It also rose as the platform rose to the top of the DappRadar rankings of the top BSC chain networks. HOOK rose to $2, which was much higher than this month’s low of $0.10.
