Photo caption: A total of 677 students received their degrees during UW-Eau Claire's two Dec. 17 commencement exercises at Zorn Arena. (Photo by Bill Hoepner) Blugold alumna Camila Mennitte Pereyra told University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire graduates on Saturday that they have a responsibility to use the “great power” of their new college degrees to help improve the lives of others.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO