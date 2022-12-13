Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment
You've probably heard how opioid addiction continues to kill a lot of Americans - more than 80,000 deaths last year alone. What you may not know is there are really good medicines proven to help people avoid overdoses. But the overwhelming majority of people struggling with opioid addiction never get those medicines. Now the Biden administration wants to change that. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports.
NPR
Dr. Anthony Fauci on his long career that spanned the AIDS and COVID crises
Audio will be available later today. Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. NPR's Scott Simon talks with him about a long career that spanned the AIDS and COVID crises.
NPR
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, there's been more interest in the work of "abortion doulas," who offer advice and support to people having abortions. More people are training to take on this work. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions...
NPR
Has AI reached the point where a software program can do better work than you?
Has artificial intelligence reached the point where a software program can do better work than you? Today we will be talking about ChatGPT, a powerful tool that can assist with a wide range of tasks, from generating humanlike text to providing helpful answers to questions. We'll be exploring the capabilities of ChatGPT and how it is being used in various industries. In fact, the last two sentences I just read to you were written not by me but by ChatGPT, a bot. A professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Ethan Mollick, has also been experimenting with ChatGPT. He joins me now to show me how ChatGPT works. Welcome.
NPR
COVID spreading faster than ever in China. 800 million could be infected this winter
China appears to be facing what could be the world's largest coronavirus outbreak yet. The country recently rolled back its zero-COVID policy, but the World Health Organization says the explosion in cases began before restrictions were lifted. MARTÍNEZ: China's health officials say it's possible that up to 800 million people...
NPR
China is facing what could be the world's biggest COVID surge yet
Three years into the COVID pandemic, the world could be on the cusp of the biggest outbreak yet - in China. It's a stunning turn for a country that until just a few weeks ago was trying for zero transmission. Up to 800 million people in China could be infected in the next several months. That might set off more political protests in the country and rattle an already uncertain global economy.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
NPR
Tens of thousands of U.K. public sector workers are striking
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Fair pay. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Make some noise. Tens of thousands of nurses walked out today in the biggest strike in the history of Britain's National Health Service. They're joining striking rail workers, mail carriers and some airport immigration officers in the largest series of labor actions in the U.K. in more than a decade. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from London.
NPR
New Zealand cracks down on lighting up
New Zealand enacted one of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world. But how effective will it be?. In the fight against smoking, New Zealand has always been on the front lines. Back in 1990, it was one of the first countries to ban smoking in many workplaces. In 2004, it banned smoking in all restaurants and bars. And this week New Zealand passed a law that will ban tobacco sales for anyone born after 2008. This rolling lifetime prohibition is just one of some of the strictest measures ever taken by one country. The new legislation also sharply limits where tobacco can be sold and the amount of addictive nicotine cigarettes can contain. Chris Bostic has been following this news. He's policy director for Action on Smoking and Health, an NGO dedicated to global tobacco control. Welcome.
NPR
Physicists are still trying to understand time
This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Twitter owner Elon Musk suspends the accounts of several high-profile journalists
Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts of several journalists from major news outlets. Their offense - tweeting out publicly available information about the location of private planes used by Musk and his family. MARTÍNEZ: NPR tech reporter Bobby...
NPR
From states to federal agencies, TikTok faces bans on government-issued devices
TikTok is being targeted by governors and U.S. lawmakers who say the Chinese-owned company is a cybersecurity risk. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill that would ban the wildly popular social media app from devices issued by federal agencies. And several governors have ordered their agencies not...
NPR
Morning news brief
Twitter suspends journalists who shared information about Elon Musk's jet. Tunisians go to the polls Saturday for parliamentary elections. To try to stop protests, Iran sentences more people to death. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended...
NPR
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR
12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S.
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Tani Adewumi was already a chess prodigy at age 8, beating 73 players to win the New York State Championship three years ago. At the time, he and his family lived in a homeless shelter after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram. But he just won his biggest match at age 12. His family was officially granted asylum in the U.S. He tells The Washington Post his goal now is to become a grandmaster. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Eric Marrapodi
Eric Marrapodi is Vice President for News Programming at NPR. In this role, he oversees the news magazine shows, the podcasts Up First, Consider This, NPR News Now, the Newscast division and the Network Booking and Specials team. During his time at NPR, Marrapodi has worked on the management team...
NPR
Americans are sick of lawmakers bickering. They don't have much hope that will change
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds Americans want their leaders to compromise. But while that's the hope, the poll shows they don't have much confidence it'll actually happen. SCHMITZ: Joining us to talk about this and more is NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, who has...
NPR
How 2022 has gone for President Biden
As 2022 begins to wind down, NPR takes a look at how the year has gone for President Biden. For much of this year, the second of four years in office for President Joe Biden, his approval ratings have been in the basement. And yet, when asked what he'll do differently for the next two years...
NPR
< Dear LK: We bought a dog instead of rescuing one. It cost me a friend
Today on the show - I asked my friend to help me find a rescue dog, but then we went with a dog breeder instead. Now my friend won't talk to me. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Dear LIFE KIT.
Comments / 0