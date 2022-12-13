Read full article on original website
NPR
The World Cup final between Argentina and France is expected to be a thriller
On Sunday, France will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina is trying to win one for the team's legendary forward Lionel Messi. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. We are two days away from what's expected to be a thrilling final at...
NPR
The World Cup is sparking holiday spirit in hospitals
What if you could introduce something to make hospital life a bit more bearable - maybe even some moments of fun? Yeah, I'm talking about the 2022 World Cup. GRACE FARRIS: So I'm with residents and medical students, and we're going to see patients in the morning. And usually the World Cup, the earlier game, would be on. And it became this wonderful way to put aside some of the medical stuff for a little bit and talk about what's going on in the World Cup.
NPR
England won't be the World Cup champs — despite the message on some T-shirts
A company ordered 18,000 T-shirts with the message: England, World Cup Winners 2022. But England lost to France in the quarterfinals. The T-shirts are now on sale at a third of the original cost. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. An English Company was getting so excited...
NPR
France takes on Argentina in the World Cup Final. Here's what you need to know.
There are 64 matches played at the 2022 World Cup - and not only is this last one on Sunday the most meaningful, it arguably will be the most thrilling game of the monthlong tournament in Qatar. The storylines are many:. #3 Argentina vs. #4 France. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian...
NPR
Qatar made a carbon-neutral World Cup pledge. But is it possible?
NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Associated Press reporter Suman Naishadham about Qatar's ambitious carbon-neutral World Cup pledge and whether it's possible. Qatar's bid to host the World Cup came with an ambitious environmental goal off the field. FIFA president Gianni Infantino touted it in a promotional video earlier this year.
NPR
Why Tunisians are now risking their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe
Overlooking the harbor in Zarzis in southeast Tunisia, fisherman-turned-café owner Lotfi Bin Mohammed Issa serves up small cups of coffee. The fishermen at his café look out over the Mediterranean where their colleagues prep wooden boats with traps and nets for the next day's work. "The sea always...
