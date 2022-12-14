ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tay Berry, DL, Samford University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The thing that makes me a top prospect in the draft is how versatile I am as a defensive lineman. I have been apart of multiple defensive schemes that’s given me the opportunity to increase my knowledge of football. Not only do I know what my position is doing during a certain play but I also know what the other 10 positions are doing as well. This gives me the opportunity to play faster and make more plays. Even if i do not make the tackle I make sure my job is well done so that it gives other guys the opportunity to make the play. When it’s my time to make the design play I will.
HOMEWOOD, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dante Hendrix, WR, Indiana State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Dante Hendrix the standout wide receiver from Indiana State is a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player for the Sycamores. He recently took some time to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you check it out and hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CLEVELAND, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks star WR needed surgery on hand, will he miss time?

Dr. Morse of the Fantasy Doctors discusses the injury to Tyler Lockett and his future. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
SEATTLE, WA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury

Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Odell Beckham Jr. close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys per Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones just told the USA Today, that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to join the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Could the Patriots get back their star RB in week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses his thoughts on Rhamondre Stevenson, and if he will play in week 15?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Community Policy