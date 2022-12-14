What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The thing that makes me a top prospect in the draft is how versatile I am as a defensive lineman. I have been apart of multiple defensive schemes that’s given me the opportunity to increase my knowledge of football. Not only do I know what my position is doing during a certain play but I also know what the other 10 positions are doing as well. This gives me the opportunity to play faster and make more plays. Even if i do not make the tackle I make sure my job is well done so that it gives other guys the opportunity to make the play. When it’s my time to make the design play I will.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO