2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tay Berry, DL, Samford University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The thing that makes me a top prospect in the draft is how versatile I am as a defensive lineman. I have been apart of multiple defensive schemes that’s given me the opportunity to increase my knowledge of football. Not only do I know what my position is doing during a certain play but I also know what the other 10 positions are doing as well. This gives me the opportunity to play faster and make more plays. Even if i do not make the tackle I make sure my job is well done so that it gives other guys the opportunity to make the play. When it’s my time to make the design play I will.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Donovan Banks, DB, Tarleton State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’d say the competition and how fun it was when I joined at the age 6-7 going straight into contact, and at the time I knew that’s what I wanted to do. Especially looking up to Andre Johnson as well.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Dante Hendrix, WR, Indiana State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Dante Hendrix the standout wide receiver from Indiana State is a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player for the Sycamores. He recently took some time to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you check it out and hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
Matt Ryan blows another historically huge lead to lose badly to the Vikings in Overtime
Matt Ryan is no stranger to losing a game when his team is up big. If you remember the New England Patriots came back down 28-3 to win the Super Bowl against Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan and Atlanta held a 25-point lead with 18 minutes to go on football’s...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Roland-Jones, DB, Arizona
School (Code)Arizona (AZUN) DOB, Class Yr11-23-2001 / Junior (4th Year) Games Watchedv. NDSU 2022v. Mississippi State 2022v. USC 2021v. Oregon 2021. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP/GS / 58 TKLs / 6 PD / 2 FF. 202112 GP/GS / 48 TKLs / 3 TFL / 1.5 Sacks /...
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Former small school star wide receiver WR Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Mississippi
Christian Saulsberry died after being shot on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. Christian Saulsberry was a great kid who worked so damn...
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
New York Jets doctors refuse to clear Mike White to play against the Lions | Zach Wilson will start
The Detroit Lions will not face Mike “Fing” White, because the team doctors in New York are refusing to allow him to play. According to Adam Schefter, Mike White suffered an unspecified rib injury in their loss to the Bills and the Jets doctors will not sign off on him playing this week.
Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks star WR needed surgery on hand, will he miss time?
Dr. Morse of the Fantasy Doctors discusses the injury to Tyler Lockett and his future.
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury
Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
Micah Parsons takes a shot at Jalen Hurts and social media is reacting like always
Micah Parsons is hated in Philly, and he knows it. He don’t care either. He appeared on the Von Miller’s Voncast and was asked about the Jalen Hurts MVP season. Micah Parsons was asked about the MVP, and he said:. “When you look at the Eagles, is it...
Odell Beckham Jr. close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys per Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones just told the USA Today, that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to join the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Could the Patriots get back their star RB in week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses his thoughts on Rhamondre Stevenson, and if he will play in week 15?.
