Antonio Banderas’ 2017 heart attack helped him reprioritize the important things in life. “I realized that it probably was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because the things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, meaningless,” he exclusively tells Page Six. “I was like, why am I worried about that if I’m going to die?” he explains. “I knew always [that I was going to die], but now I know. I’ve seen it right here.” He adds that the important things like his daughter Stella, whom he shares with Melanie Griffith, his friends,...

1 DAY AGO