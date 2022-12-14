ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Once more, the Michigan men's basketball team found itself in an unexpected battle against a mid-major team. Despite a career night from Kobe Bufkin (22 points), an evident advantage in the post and a number of dazzling plays from Jett Howard (19 points), Michigan found itself trailing Lipscomb, 73-69, with just over four minutes to go Saturday afternoon.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO