Smyrna, TN

goblueraiders.com

MTSU Adds a Transfer to the 2022 Signing Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raider volleyball team has announced the signing of transfer Laure Jansen. The junior will be transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock to Middle Tennessee this coming Spring. In two seasons with Arkansas-Little Rock, the Netherlands native has racked up some stellar performances on offense and defense...
MURFREESBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Madison Johnson signs to high jump for Tennessee Tech

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Madison Johnson signed to continue her track career at Tennessee Tech University. Johnson’s specialty is in the high jump. She also played volleyball for Campbell County. Johnson was surrounded by family, coaches and teammates on Tuesday as she signed her letter of intent to...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Middle Tennessee survives late surge to win final non-conference game

Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (7-2) survived a late surge from the Houston Cougars (2-9) for a 68-61 win in the Murphy Center that was boosted by Kseniya Malashka’s 20 points off the bench. Entering tonight’s contest, Houston was 2-8 overall but their record does not represent...
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Michigan survives late scare, beats Lipscomb thanks to Bufkin's career game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Once more, the Michigan men's basketball team found itself in an unexpected battle against a mid-major team. Despite a career night from Kobe Bufkin (22 points), an evident advantage in the post and a number of dazzling plays from Jett Howard (19 points), Michigan found itself trailing Lipscomb, 73-69, with just over four minutes to go Saturday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rutherford Source

Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna

Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville police searching for missing teen

Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
