Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Adds a Transfer to the 2022 Signing Class
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raider volleyball team has announced the signing of transfer Laure Jansen. The junior will be transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock to Middle Tennessee this coming Spring. In two seasons with Arkansas-Little Rock, the Netherlands native has racked up some stellar performances on offense and defense...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
1450wlaf.com
Madison Johnson signs to high jump for Tennessee Tech
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Madison Johnson signed to continue her track career at Tennessee Tech University. Johnson’s specialty is in the high jump. She also played volleyball for Campbell County. Johnson was surrounded by family, coaches and teammates on Tuesday as she signed her letter of intent to...
Sidelines
Middle Tennessee survives late surge to win final non-conference game
Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (7-2) survived a late surge from the Houston Cougars (2-9) for a 68-61 win in the Murphy Center that was boosted by Kseniya Malashka’s 20 points off the bench. Entering tonight’s contest, Houston was 2-8 overall but their record does not represent...
Michigan survives late scare, beats Lipscomb thanks to Bufkin's career game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Once more, the Michigan men's basketball team found itself in an unexpected battle against a mid-major team. Despite a career night from Kobe Bufkin (22 points), an evident advantage in the post and a number of dazzling plays from Jett Howard (19 points), Michigan found itself trailing Lipscomb, 73-69, with just over four minutes to go Saturday afternoon.
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego St. vs. Middle Tennessee
Barret Sallee and Tom Fornelli join Chip Patterson to share their picks for the San Diego St. vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.
New Cajun Steamer to open in Hendersonville
Initially founded by cofounder Jeff Thompson, Cajun Steamer started as a food stand selling crawfish from the back of a trailer in the 1900s in Louisiana.
Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna
Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
WSMV
Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience. “We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.
Popculture
Golf Champion Found Dead After Disappearing: What to Know About John Swoboda's Death
A golf champion who was reported missing was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and vanished under "suspicious" circumstances. According to the Mt. Juliet police department, Swoboda didn't bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
WKRN
Hendersonville police searching for missing teen
Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance...
‘Batman Building’: The history of Nashville’s iconic skyscraper
Home of the Tennessee headquarters for AT&T, the building, known also as the "Bat Building" or the "Bat Tower," has been the fixture of downtown Nashville for 30 years.
WSMV
Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe after Silver Alert issued by TBI
Several hours after issuing a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Murfreesboro, the TBI announced that 25-year-old Cameron Delgado has been found safe.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
Sheffield Brothers Donate Shoes to Tullahoma’s Farrar Elementary Students
In the spirit of the holiday season, Major Leaguers and former Jack T. Farrar Frogs, Jordan and Justus Sheffield, recently donated 48 pairs of shoes to students at their former elementary school on Friday. Jordan, a 2013 Tullahoma High School graduate, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League...
247Sports
