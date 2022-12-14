Old Fire Station 8 in St. Joseph (MO) Sold to City Councilman

Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE FOR UPCOMING HOLIDAYS
Diver examination stations throughout the state are scheduled to be closed for several upcoming holidays. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the stations will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January...
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
kq2.com
Winning Shop St. Joseph numbers announced
Heck your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn! The winning numbers are: 0-9-7-5-7-8-6 (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!
KYTV
Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday
LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
fireapparatusmagazine.com
$6K Worth of Equipment Stolen from WY Fire Station
Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. Dec. 13—Someone broke into a Casper Mountain fire station and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, the Natrona County sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The break-in occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11 at Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemers Road.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
myleaderpaper.com
OYTDOORS: Comments sought on plans for new fishing access
A press release from the state Department of Conservation late last month caught my eye. The agency is asking for public input about places that provide access to lakes and streams. A few years ago I offered my evaluation of a few, and the issue still gets my attention. Actually,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Photo Apparatus of the Day: December 15, 2022
Midwest Fire—Conicville Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jackson, VA, pumper/tanker. Kenworth T880 cab and chassis; Cummins X15 500-hp engine; Hale Qflo 1,250-gpm pump; APR 3,000-gallon polypropylene water tank; All-Poly™ tank and body construction; Newton stainless-steel swivel dump valve; Zico electric portable tank carrier. Dealer: Joe Hlushak, Midwest Fire, Luverne, MN.
KYTV
Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
kttn.com
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee indicted for accepting bribes
A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in south St. Louis County and sign and certify forms required for motor vehicle owners to apply for original Missouri Certificates of Title.
