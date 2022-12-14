Read full article on original website
‘He Didn't Want the Salad': Black Bear caught stealing Chick-fil-A off doorstep
A man in Florida had to go without his dinner Wednesday night after it was stolen from his front porch. A Black Bear was caught on camera in Seminole County swiping the homeowner's Chick-fil-A dinner off his front porch. The homeowner can be heard saying in the video doorbell footage...
Sheriff: Man with 'Sacrifice' face tattoo wanted for brutal rape and mutilation of a woman
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — **Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.**. A man with a distinctive tattoo is wanted by deputies after they say he brutally raped and tried to murder his victim. In a news conference on Wednesday, Corporal Evan Avila with the OCSO Sex Crimes Unit noted the horrific...
No. 22 UTSA set to face No. 23 Troy in Friday's Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's just one day away from the UTSA Roadrunners getting back on the field. Conference USA champion and No. 22 UTSA will take on No. 23 Troy on Friday in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. This marks the first meeting between UTSA and Troy.
