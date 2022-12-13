Read full article on original website
Barton Chronicle
Holiday brass
Marelle Mosher plays with the trumpet section of the North Country Union High School band at the school's annual Christmas concert on December 6.
Barton Chronicle
Lawsuit asks for Newport grant revocation
NEWPORT — An unsuccessful applicant for a state grant funded with money recovered from Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, is suing those associated with deciding who got the grant. The suit filed in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday by Housing Our Seniors in Vermont, Inc. and Lakemont Retirement Community, LLC, says the winner of the money, Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation, did not meet the requirements set out in the grant application.
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg students are on the move
BARTON — Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Irasburg Village School will be split up among other Lake Region Union Middle and Elementary School District schools and be on the move as early as December 19. At Monday’s meeting the district board voted unanimously to adopt “option A” from a...
Barton Chronicle
West Glover solar array completed
The town of Glover and the Glover Energy Committee are pleased to announce that the solar array in West Glover is up and generating. It will provide 90 percent of the electricity used by town buildings, streetlights, and sewer pump stations. Negotiations began in March 2021 with Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. Construction began in September 2022 with West Glover Roaring Brook Solar, LLC, as the owner. The project was officially “commissioned,” i.e., connected to the grid, on November 29.
Barton Chronicle
Man threatened another with a sledge hammer, police say
NEWPORT — Police say Andrel Flowers, 30, whose address was not given in court documents, threatened a man repeatedly with a full-sized sledge hammer and used the hammer to break in the door of the room where the man was hiding. Vermont State Police Sergeant Charles Winn said the...
Barton Chronicle
Missisquoi Ambulance tries to clear IRS debt
JAY — A $120,000 debt to the Internal Revenue Service means the Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service has lost its federal tax-exempt status as a nonprofit organization. Money due for federal tax withholding payments was not paid. “Our previous president made some mistakes with our payroll but all of that...
