3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?
Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022
When Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, makes a move, the market listens. His company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) maintains an equities portfolio worth roughly $337 billion, and investors, through regulatory filings, can see what stocks Berkshire is buying and selling every three months. While...
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why
Can a biotech stock that's down by about 40% in the last month have any chance of rallying to multiply in value by a factor of five over the next two years? Prospective investors looking for a big catch may be tempted to look to Anavex Life Sciences, (NASDAQ: AVXL) a clinical-stage drug developer making waves, thanks to recently disclosed data from one of its trials investigating a therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
Is It Too Late to Buy Block Stock?
After hitting lows in October not seen since the onset of the pandemic, fintech all-star Block (NYSE: SQ) has rallied 11% higher, overcoming worries about the meltdown happening all across the cryptocurrency space. Yet shares of the payments leader are still down 62% in 2022, and there is the prospect...
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Business - Information Services stocks have likely encountered both INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) and FactSet Research (FDS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
What's Going on With Carvana Stock?
Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock is down more than 95% in 2022 as consumer demand for used cars falls. This video will highlight the key factors affecting Carvana stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 16, 2022. 10...
Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Converted from a Mutual Fund and Renamed
Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton has converted the Martin Currie International Sustainable Unconstrained mutual fund, with about $29.16 million in AUM as of September 30, 2022, to an ETF named the Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE). On the same date, Franklin Templeton converted the Brandywine Global Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value Fund into an ETF with the ticker symbol DVAL. These are the first two mutual-fund-to-ETF conversions that the firm has undertaken.
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
