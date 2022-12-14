ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of...
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 19

Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges

CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
CINCINNATI, OH

