WLWT 5
Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn
Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11.
Fox 19
Vigil held for 19-year-old Winton Woods grad shot to death in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of 19-year-old Logan Lawson, who died during an armed robbery that turned into a fatal shooting on Tuesday. Lawson was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments,
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area.
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Highland Ave in Corryville
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Highland Avenue in Corryville. traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati
Reports of a crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at Hillel Building
Cincinnati and UC police are looking for suspect that vandalized the Cincinnati Hillel Building a few weeks ago. According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, two young men were seen destroying plants and throwing dirt on the Hillel House. The facility is across the street
WLBT
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it's all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her
Fox 19
Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. "I think
Fox 19
Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road
Fox 19
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted
WLWT 5
Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights
Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked.
WLWT 5
Woman whose car was stolen off the side of I-75 surprised with new car
What began as possibly the worst week of Makayla Hickey's life has turned out to be one she will never forget. Last weekend, Hickey was driving her van on Interstate 75 when it stopped accelerating, so she pulled over. Her van was not driveable, so she left
WLWT 5
15 year-old victim in Roselawn triple shooting attended Woodward High School
"The guns that they have — how do you all get your hands on these big old guns, you know?" asked Jackie, a Roselawn resident. Jackie lives in an apartment off Joyce
Fox 19
Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges
CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
WLWT 5
Report of crash with injuries on Country Club Drive near Withamsville
Report of a crash with unknown injuries on Country Club Drive near Withamsville in Clermont County. Crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County.
