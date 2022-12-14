Read full article on original website
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach thinks there's a 75% chance the Fed will cut rates next year. Elevated risks of a US recession in 2023 will force the Fed to pivot in its policy, he said. Jumbo rate hikes by the Fed could also mean inflation falls lower than expected, Gundlach...
The Fed just raised rates again and there could be more hikes in 2023—here’s what consumers should be doing in the meantime
The Fed raised rates for a final time in 2022 to curb inflation. With more potential hikes on the way in 2023, consumers can use these strategies to protect their finances.
US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.
The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’
Retiring amid the current economic and financial uncertainty can feel like walking through a minefield of potential problems. Anita Cowles planned to be on a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant cities, sprawling palaces, and medieval fortresses thousands of miles away from her Alabama hometown.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Dow plummets 763 points as investors grow concerned about an overly aggressive Fed
US stocks fell sharply Thursday, with the Dow closing more than 700 points lower. Investors weighed more rate hikes from the Fed and more hawkishness than they hoped for in 2023. The European Central Bank followed the Fed with its own hike on Thursday. US stocks saw steep losses on...
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
The Fed won't cut interest rates and will keep battling inflation through next year and into 2024, says Goldman Sachs' chief US economist
The Fed won't pivot as it'll keeping fighting inflation till 2024, says a Goldman Sachs economist. "I'm not expecting cuts next year," he said, adding he sees a 0.50% rate hike on Wednesday. Investors are expecting the Fed to slow down the pace of its rate increases at its last...
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb
A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
The stock market could plunge another 20% as investors search for a bottom, and the Fed could end up sparking a severe recession, Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says
Stocks could plunge 20% next year as corporate earnings decline and the economy braces for a recession, according to Guggenheim's Scott Minerd. That could coincide with a severe recession, if the Fed sticks to its planned rate hikes next year. "We will renew the downtrend and we still haven't seen...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Rents are falling — it could help pull mortgage rates down even lower
Rents aren't surging like they did over the summer, as price cuts are spreading to housing markets across the country.
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes next year, and that sets stocks up for gains in 2023, according to Fundstrat
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes for 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's good news for the stock market, as a more dovish Fed would be welcomed by investors. "The bond market called Fed right in 2022 and now says Fed will be...
Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy
WASHINGTON — A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of the strain soaring car prices and prolonged inflation are having on household budgets. Repossessions tumbled at the start of the pandemic when Americans got...
