5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Central Texas restaurant has one of the best bowls of bouillabaisse in the world: report
Enjoying some of the best cuisines in the world can happen in pretty much every city throughout Texas, but right now, it's all about finding the best bowl of bouillabaisse in the world.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location
Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Eater
Four Austin Closures to Know About: A Taiwanese Food Truck, Mexican Restaurant, NOLA-ish Spot, and All-Day Cafe
Four Austin food spots announced closures this month: Taiwanese food truck Song La in South Austin, Southern Californian-Mexican restaurant R19 in Lakeway, New Orleans-ish spot Wicky’s Walkup in East Austin, and coffee shop Thrive Craft House in Central Austin. First, Taiwanese food truck Song La announced that it would...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin
The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B's Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B's website.
Mysterious Concept to Open in Downtown Austin
“Jupiter Supper Club starts design today!!! Coming soon(ish) to 718 Congress Ave Austin Texas !!! We closed on our building!!!”
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
fox7austin.com
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center offering no-cost adoptions this weekend
'Fabio' is one of many animals available for adoption at Austin Animal Center. The shelter is one of three that will be waiving fees this weekend thanks to the charitable arm of Skechers and Petco.
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
