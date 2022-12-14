ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Police Chase Through Houston, TX Neighborhood Caught On Video

I'll Be The First To Admit That Watching People Run From Law Enforcement, While Dangerous And Risky To Us All, Is Still Nonetheless ENTERTAINING. There I said it out loud for you so you don't feel bad about what you're about to watch. Houston ABC Affiliate ABC13's "SkyEye" helicopter was flying over the city and captured a wild police chase!
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week

Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston

Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team

Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony

This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
HOUSTON, TX
