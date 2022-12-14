Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Wild Police Chase Through Houston, TX Neighborhood Caught On Video
I'll Be The First To Admit That Watching People Run From Law Enforcement, While Dangerous And Risky To Us All, Is Still Nonetheless ENTERTAINING. There I said it out loud for you so you don't feel bad about what you're about to watch. Houston ABC Affiliate ABC13's "SkyEye" helicopter was flying over the city and captured a wild police chase!
Arctic Update: Now predicting Houston's 3rd coldest Christmas with a small chance for snow
Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
spacecityweather.com
A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week
Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
HipHopDX.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston
Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
iheart.com
This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team
Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
Feeling lucky? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
If you don't play, you don't win and that's true for any game especially if you're trying to win some cash from the lottery.
Video shows firefighters responding to high-angle rescue in Jacinto City
Firefighters said three workers were on the high-tension lines when one hit live electricity and was injured. Fortunately, he was able to be lowered with the help of his colleagues.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
Bonds set for 2 women accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston
At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side-swiped some innocent drivers.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony
This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
