kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Thursday 12.15.22
SP)--The Enid Police Department announced its officers will be conducting saturation patrols for impaired drivers throughout the remainder of the year. According to EPD, some of the “deadliest days” on Oklahoma’s roadways are ahead, often due to impaired driving, as Christmas and New Years are approaching. Authorities said, “We will be out in force for the rest of the year, and there will be zero tolerance for drivers found under the influence.” Last Christmas, during the 78-hour reporting period for the holiday, a total of 297 crashes in Oklahoma occurred, seven of which were fatal and resulted in the deaths of eight people. Four of those crashes were alcohol/drug-related. EPD encouraged anyone getting out to celebrate the remainder of the year to do so by planning ahead, designating a driver or making other arrangements to get home safely.
pdjnews.com
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
1600kush.com
Ex-con jailed on $50,000 bail on gun charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict with a burglary record in Oklahoma and McClain counties has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Dec. 21 court appearance on a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun in Stillwater. Chad Edward Childers, 45, was arrested on a high-risk...
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
kaynewscow.com
Former Centerline employee convicted of embezzlement
NEWKIRK — Janell Marie Zemp, 51, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of embezzlement. Zemp was charged on June 1 and accused of embezzling from her now former employer, Centerline, where she worked as the financial controller. Ponca City...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell woman arrested on animal cruelty charge
NEWKIRK — Janet Elaine Harrington, 60, Blackwell, was booked in the Kay County Detention Center Monday on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. Blackwell Animal Control officer, Cindy Yinger, reports in the affidavit that on Sept. 13 she responded to a report of animal neglect after Harrington reportedly called animal control and reported that her dog, a female Mastiff, was dying.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Star Defender Trace Ford Visits OU After Entering Transfer Portal
Just days after entering the transfer portal and exploring other options outside of Oklahoma State, where he has been since signing with the program in 2019, defensive end Trace Ford on Thursday shared on his social media that he is visiting a school close to home that . . . well . . . would certainly sting if it wound up being his next destination.
