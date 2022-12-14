SP)--The Enid Police Department announced its officers will be conducting saturation patrols for impaired drivers throughout the remainder of the year. According to EPD, some of the “deadliest days” on Oklahoma’s roadways are ahead, often due to impaired driving, as Christmas and New Years are approaching. Authorities said, “We will be out in force for the rest of the year, and there will be zero tolerance for drivers found under the influence.” Last Christmas, during the 78-hour reporting period for the holiday, a total of 297 crashes in Oklahoma occurred, seven of which were fatal and resulted in the deaths of eight people. Four of those crashes were alcohol/drug-related. EPD encouraged anyone getting out to celebrate the remainder of the year to do so by planning ahead, designating a driver or making other arrangements to get home safely.

ENID, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO