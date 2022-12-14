Read full article on original website
Related
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
KTBS
Residential fires in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched at 7:09AM this morning to the 400 block of Stoner Avenue to a reported residential fire. The first SFD fire crew on scene reported a two-story apartment quadplex with heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. Firefighters were able to enter through a front door on the second floor of the affected apartment, locate and extinguish the fire. No occupants were at home at the time of this fire. No other apartments were affected.
KLTV
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
ktalnews.com
Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KTBS
EXCLUSIVE: Ride Along with Shreveport Police Department Community Response Unit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith brought back the Community Response Unit after being named top cop of the city at the beginning of the year. KTBS 3 got a firsthand look of how the CRU patrols the streets of Shreveport. In an exclusive ride-along offered to KTBS,...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Last Minute Christmas Shopping
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed last minute Christmas shopping.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
menastar.com
Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Comments / 0