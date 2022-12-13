Read full article on original website
Related
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Bozeman’s Year In Review: Top 5 Biggest Things That Happened.
As the time ticks down on 2022, it's time to take a look back on what ended up being a pretty big year here in Bozeman. It would be easy to discuss all the stuff that we usually talk about, high cost of living, transplants, etc. That's not what this article is about, this is about the biggest and best things that happened in the last 12 months.
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Never Again: 7 Bozeman Businesses That Closed in 2022
Bozeman is constantly changing, and sadly, some businesses closed permanently in 2022. We want to say goodbye to those businesses and thank them for serving Bozeman and the surrounding area. The cost of running a small business in Bozeman can be daunting. The price of commercial retail space is at...
Where Does Montana Rank When It Comes To Most Charitable States?
When it comes to giving back, I can't think of too many places that are more generous than Montana. Here in Montana, we have tons of local charities and non-profits that depend on the generosity of Montanans to make sure they're able to continue on with their missions. So when...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Complete Guide to Current SW Montana Avalanche Conditions
Montana is a winter wonderland playground, but that playground comes with avalanche dangers. Thankfully, we are home to one of the best Avalanche Centers in the country with the best people, info and resources within the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The Round House, Bozeman, MT. The Round House, Bozeman,...
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border
Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Can Montanans Expect To Pay Less In The New Year For Vehicles?
The last few weeks, I've spent a lot of time looking at vehicles for sale, and let me just say that it's been very eye-opening. First, I should tell you that I've never owned a brand-new vehicle. My wife and I are one of those couples that don't like big payments, so we've always gone with something that was a few years old and driven it until the wheels fell off. Case in point, my wife's car had almost 350 thousand miles on it when it finally gave up the ghost.
Montana’s Best Upscale Restaurant Is Actually Worth The Buck
Not everyone can break the bank for a meal, but sometimes a restaurant is worth the price. Some restaurants in Montana will make you dig deep in those pockets and break out the big bucks—but which pricey restaurants are really worth it? We've discussed what Montana's most expensive restaurants are, but which one gives you the best bang for that big buck?
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
5 Ridiculous Things People Ask When You Say You Live In Montana
When I moved to Montana it was like moving to a different planet. People started asking me the darndest questions. Eventually, I compiled a little list of things people have asked me when I told them I lived in Montana. In no particular order, here are 5 of the most...
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
Which Curse Word Tops The List As Montana’s All-Time Favorite?
Most of us have our favorites when it comes to curse words. And while some of us might be a little harsher than others when it comes to our choice of swears, chances are that almost all of us have sworn once or twice. My dad was a Navy man...
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0