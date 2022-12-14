ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Steve Fair, prominent columnist (and former Republican National Committee member) wants national party neutralilty in presidential primary process

By Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus, Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Is Trump finally politically dead? Sort of

Republican lawmakers know Trump is unpopular – but some feverishly pro-Trump voters have the party in a bind. As Congress ends its first post-Trump term, the biggest political question hanging over America is: When will the Republican party finally reach its anti-Trump tipping point – when a majority of Republican lawmakers disavow him?
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy