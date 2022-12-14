Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Related
Colorado Springs Hotel Employees Suspended After Mark Curry Incident
Staff members at Wyndham Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado Springs have been suspended after comedian Mark Curry said they racially targeted him over the weekend. Curry, who was staying at the hotel while in town for a comedy gig, filmed two hotel employees following him through the lobby and asking him if he was a guest. Curry told the workers that no white guests were being approached in the same way. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs,” Curry said while filming. Curry went to the guests services desk to alert other employees that he was being followed, but they also asked him to prove that he was a guest of the hotel. A hotel representative said employees who were involved in the incident “have been suspended, pending further investigation.”Read it at TMZ
Comedian Mark Curry experiences racial profiling by White hotel staff
Comedian Mark Curry shared an encounter with a White hotel staff member while staying at a hotel in Colorado on Dec. 9. Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video where he says he was staying at the Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado for a comedy show when two employees approached him.
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing
An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report
The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon
R. Kelly's Thanksgiving will be affected by the bird shortage. RadarOnline.com can reveal turkey is not on the menu for the Grammy winner-turned-convicted criminal as he celebrates the holiday behind bars, marking his first one in prison since being sentenced to 30 years.RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where R. Kelly is serving his time, and while we can report that he won't have the traditional holiday meat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this outlet can divulge his prison is offering a slew of fun activities for inmates — just like Josh...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
Outrageous Claims In New Book Allege O.J. Simpson Was Framed By Nicole's Parents
An outrageous new book claims O.J. Simpson was framed for murder by Nicole Brown Simpson's now-deceased parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.Years ago, it was tragically revealed that Brown was stabbed to death in the courtyard at her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994, along with her friend, Ron Goldman. By June 17, police found enough evidence to proceed with charges against Simpson. The famed athlete, who had a history of physically abusing and making death threats toward Brown, was arrested and accused of both killings. Outrage erupted when Simpson was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 1995. The Sealed Envelope:...
Emory University Has Called The Viral TikTok Of Emory Nurses Sharing Their Labor And Delivery Icks “Disrespectful” And “Unprofessional”
Emory Healthcare announced in an Instagram statement that it took “appropriate actions” in light of the TikTok, framing the nurses in question as “former employees.”
BET
Coroner Confirms DJ tWitch’s Cause of Death
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s coroner has officially ruled that Stephen "DJ tWitch" Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The ruling was listed on the coroner's website and notes that Boss died at a hotel/motel and notes that the case is closed. As previously reported, Boss’ wife,...
A hospital apologized for 'disrespectful and unprofessional comments' made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient 'icks'
A group of nurses in Atlanta appear to have been fired after mocking patients on social media as Emory Healthcare called them "former employees."
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
5 Louisiana troopers accused of beating a Black driver to death in 2019 and covering it up have been charged
Ronald Greene's death kicked off a yearslong police cover-up, an AP investigation, and the Greene family's fight for justice.
Comments / 0