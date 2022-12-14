Ohio State’s first transfer addition following the regular season came on Saturday as the Buckeyes earned a commitment from former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann. Ferlmann (6-2, 225) was in Columbus for a visit on Saturday prior to announcing his commitment to Ohio State as a scholarship member of the team. He started all 12 games during this past season for the Sun Devils, Ferlmann’s redshirt freshman season, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

