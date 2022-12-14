ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Adds Transfer Long Snapper John Ferlmann From Arizona State

Ohio State’s first transfer addition following the regular season came on Saturday as the Buckeyes earned a commitment from former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann. Ferlmann (6-2, 225) was in Columbus for a visit on Saturday prior to announcing his commitment to Ohio State as a scholarship member of the team. He started all 12 games during this past season for the Sun Devils, Ferlmann’s redshirt freshman season, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Marvin Harrison Jr. “Blessed” To Be Named Unanimous All-American

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is already viewed as a rare talent for the Buckeyes, but that was confirmed earlier this week when he joined an elite group of players in Ohio State’s history, named the 37th unanimous All-American for the program. And while Harrison is...
