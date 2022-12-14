Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NASDAQ
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain...
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
GM September 2024 Options Begin Trading
Investors in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 644 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GM options chain for the new September 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Converted from a Mutual Fund and Renamed
Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton has converted the Martin Currie International Sustainable Unconstrained mutual fund, with about $29.16 million in AUM as of September 30, 2022, to an ETF named the Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE). On the same date, Franklin Templeton converted the Brandywine Global Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value Fund into an ETF with the ticker symbol DVAL. These are the first two mutual-fund-to-ETF conversions that the firm has undertaken.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?
Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, TMUS, DKNG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 4,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Gutierrez's $480.4K Bet on NRG
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $480.4K by Mauricio Gutierrez, CEO at NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG).
NASDAQ
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0