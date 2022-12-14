Read full article on original website
Related
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
disneyfoodblog.com
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
disneyfoodblog.com
Donald Duck Is FINALLY Getting Some Recognition at a NEW Disney Restaurant!
We’ve got some awesome news from a Disney park across the world!. Shanghai Disneyland has closed multiple times due to COVID-19 but has recently reopened after its latest closure. The park’s frequent closures and reopenings may be some of the biggest news you’ve heard from the park recently, but now we’ve got BIG news — a new restaurant will be opening in Shanghai Disney!
disneyfoodblog.com
Lobby CHANGES Coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel
It’s no secret that Disney World is going through some serious changes. EPCOT is being transformed, Magic Kingdom is getting a new attraction, and several Disney Resort hotels are undergoing renovations — including the Grand Floridian. We’ve already seen some updates to the DVC villas and other areas, but now we know about even more updates coming to the Grand Flo!
Disney Broken, Iger Can’t Fix
Investors and the Disney board have convinced themselves that long-time CEO Bob Iger, barely retired, can return to the company and fix it. Too much of Disney is broken to be repaired. And much of what is broken was broken by Iger. Iger returned to Disney last month and took the job from his successor, […]
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
ktalnews.com
Pixar employees say Disney cuts any LGBTQ+ affection they put in films
(NEXSTAR) — A group of queer Pixar employees are urging parent company Disney to deliver on CEO Bob Chapek’s claims that Disney supports the LGBTQ+ community through its “inclusive” content. In a letter obtained by Variety, the group says despite Chapek’s words, Disney executives have demanded cuts of “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection” in Pixar films.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023
Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2023. While plenty of new titles will premiere on January 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+
Disney+ is feeling festive these days, it seems: The streamer has renewed Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses for a second season, TVLine has learned. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.” A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with...
disneytips.com
H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live
Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
disneytips.com
Disney Imagineer Confirms Secret Changes to ‘Dinosaur’ at Animal Kingdom
The news about changes to DINOSAUR, a popular thrill ride utilizing enhanced motion vehicles, comes on the heels of a D23 Expo announcement to completely replace Dinoland, U.S.A. at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. Many Guests give Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park a reputation for being the most “chill” in...
CNET
Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans
Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: New ECVs Are Now in Disney World!
One of our reporters spotted something new in EPCOT today. Disney has electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs) available as rentals in the park to help out guests who need mobility assistance, and these vehicles have recently gotten an upgrade!. Today we saw the new ECVs for the first time, all shiny...
cxmtoday.com
Agencies Show Signs Of Confidence In 2023 Ad Spend, Survey Finds
Despite a year of economic woes and changing consumer interests, agency executives largely believe that ad budgets will hold strong in 2023, though that doesn’t come without projected shifts in spend. CTV and YouTube seem to be two points of potential, according to the survey, which questioned executives at...
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: Disney Cruise Veteran Shares the Cons of Disney Cruising
If you’ve ever wanted to experience a Disney Cruise but haven’t had the chance yet, you’re not alone. Many fans think of a Disney Cruise as an incredibly luxurious experience considering the extravagant prices. However, one Guest recently shared what she’s learned from Disney Cruising with Insider, and it’s not as glamorous as you might think.
‘National Treasure 3’: Everything We Know So Far About the Movie
'National Treasure 3' is still in development, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Here's everything we know about the sequel.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
cxmtoday.com
Designing Impulse ‘Journeys’ For Last-Minute Shoppers
Give last-minute shoppers the gift of assistance and unbeatable convenience this holiday season. The holiday shopping season is predicted to be remarkable, with early buying activity and sales records. to be broken. But difficulties lurk this season, many of them brought on by. the tight supply chain we’ve all heard...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
There are LOTS of Disney resorts, and it can be hard to choose which one to stay at. If you’re a big Disney food fan (like we are!), the restaurants at each resort may influence your decision. Allow us to make that decision easier for you! Let’s head over to Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts for The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts!
Comments / 0