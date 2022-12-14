Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
What Christmas Looks Like for Jelly Roll’s Daughter — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’
Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30. Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
