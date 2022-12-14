ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?

Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Linked With Two Former Star Big Men

The Brooklyn Nets are linked with two big men even as they continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. The side is now 17-12 and placed fourth after stacking up a string of wins. Earlier this week, the Nets were connected to Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey focused...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson

One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Ready To Make Some Moves

The New York Knicks have been quietly cobbling together a string of wins lately and have actually found victories in their last five consecutive games. They now sit as the 6th team in the East with a 15-13 record. But just because they are doing better than they were doesn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Lakers May Be Calling Upon An Old Friend

Although they have gotten a bit better recently, there is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are still not the team that they or their fans were hoping they’d be. The team is currently 12th in the West with an 11-16 record. In other words, not great. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Pistons Are Open To A Big Trade

It is clear that the Detroit Pistons are probably not going to make the playoffs this season. The team is currently 14th in the East with an 8-22 record and they just lost their lead star, Cade Cunningham, for the rest of the season. That means that their hopes were...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Extent of Stephen Curry's shoulder injury revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes

Fans can expect greatness every night of the NBA schedule. Friday night was no different when the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-116. Kyrie Irving delivered a game-winning buzzer-beater to cap off his 32-point performance. Since returning from his seven-game suspension in November, Irving has been on a mission....
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy