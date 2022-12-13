Read full article on original website
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Florida lawmakers OK insurance changes with no help for homeowners. The Republican-led Legislature approved a bill Wednesday that lawmakers say will prop up Florida’s crumbling property insurance market but not provide immediate relief for homeowners faced with exorbitant premium hikes and canceled policies. The House voted 84-33 along party lines to approve the same bill the Senate approved the day before. Two Democrats, Reps. Bruce Antone of Orlando and Alison Tant of Tallahassee, did not vote. The House also voted unanimously in favor of a $750 million disaster relief program that includes property tax breaks for properties damaged or destroyed by natural disasters and a $500 million toll-road discount program for high-use commuters. More from the News Service of Florida and the Orlando Sentinel.
Florida shops for new accreditors
Florida officials have been meeting with accreditors since early summer, sources at various accrediting bodies told Inside Higher Ed. And according to a little-covered public meeting in August, state officials and college presidents seem especially keen on one organization as a potential accreditor: the Higher Learning Commission, the largest of the nation’s major accrediting bodies. [Source: Inside Higher Ed]
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
High costs force some homeowners to choose: Drop insurance, sell or leave Florida. As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida. As Florida’s property insurance market has seen double-digit percentage increases for the past few years, it has become the most expensive place to insure a home in the nation [Source: Miami Herald]
Wednesday's Afternoon Update
Demand for pumps jumps with rising seas and flood risks. Florida’s bill will be massive. Inside one of the biggest stormwater pump factories in Florida, 90 workers are busy molding metal: cutting, shaping, welding, painting, and assembling it into the massive machines responsible for keeping South Florida’s streets dry. The pumps they’re building can stand up to 20 feet tall, weigh as much as 22 tons and include pipes so big the workers can stand up inside of them. They’re part of the growing and staggeringly expensive infrastructure that will be needed to keep South Florida habitable even as the seas rise and climate changes produce more extreme rainfall from hurricanes like Ian, which drenched a large swath of the state just months ago. More from the Miami Herald.
