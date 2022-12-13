ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
POLITICO

Prosecutor's legal team snaps back at DeSantis, Moody

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Digging in — The legal back and forth over whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to testify in response to the federal lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren continues. Response— Warren’s team fired back on Monday at the arguments made by...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
iheart.com

Federal Funding Headed for Louisiana Coastal Restoration Projects

Federal grants totaling nearly $9 million are among nearly 90 grants announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from climate change. The $8.8 million will be bumped to $9.3 million in Louisiana, thanks to matching money from local sponsors. Federal officials say the grants...
