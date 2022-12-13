I am a diehard fan of the Addams family and daughter Wednesday in particular. In fact, most of my wardrobe is inspired by the black-clad, macabre, braided-pigtail character. And while there have been many actors to stand in Wednesday's shoes over the decades, Christina Ricci's 1991 portrayal is, arguably, the most iconic to this current generation. Now, Ricci passes the baton to Jenna Ortega, who's done a fabulous job of updating the character of Wednesday for Netflix on the namesake television show that just debuted on the streaming service.

9 DAYS AGO