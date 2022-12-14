New Hampshire has seen somewhat of a Renaissance when it comes to the arts and music. The first to lead the way was the Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth with a complete rehabilitation. Then came the Palace Theater in Manchester on Elm Street. Laconia‘s Colonial Theater got a recent boost during an extensive renovation, something that city officials hope will boost business in the Lakes Region City. Perhaps the most ambitious of the venues is being finished in Nashua. The Nashua Center for the Arts is nearing completion right downtown. Podcaster Roger Wood caught up with what’s happening in Nashua, speaking with long-time mayor Jim Donchess.

NASHUA, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO