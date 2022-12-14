ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, NH

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Founder of NH’s First HMO, Active Salem Volunteer

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
SALEM, NH
100 NH Lawmakers Hear Lesson in Civility

CONCORD – About 100 legislators came to the State House Thursday to learn new skills in civility. The voluntary, two-hour workshop was about equally divided between Republicans and Democrats who were urged to avoid divisive labels when talking with those who do not share their view, listen to opposing views and acknowledge them by stating them back to the person, look for ways to find commonality in spite of divergent opinions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Thousands in NH Still Without Power

CONCORD – About 21,600 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “Many people have been without power most of the day Saturday or possibly longer,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). “It is critical that residents and visitors practice power outage safety until crews can restore the utility lines. Never run a generator indoors. Stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if you see one.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Judy Reardon, Democratic Strategist and Political ‘Force To Be Reckoned With’ Has died

CONCORD – Judy Reardon, a political strategist and counsel to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen through much of her political career has died, according to news releases from Shaheen’s office and the New Hampshire House Democratic Caucus. Reardon, who was considered a political “force to be reckoned with,” graduated...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Sununu Bans TikTok From State Government Devices

Yesterday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-09, prohibiting the use of certain foreign technologies on state networks and state issued devices. “New Hampshire is joining the growing list of states that have banned TikTok and other Chinese companies from state government devices and networks,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This move will help preserve the safety, security, and privacy of the citizens of New Hampshire.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Roger Wood Checks in with Mayor Donchess on Ambitious Nashua Arts Center Venue

New Hampshire has seen somewhat of a Renaissance when it comes to the arts and music. The first to lead the way was the Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth with a complete rehabilitation. Then came the Palace Theater in Manchester on Elm Street. Laconia‘s Colonial Theater got a recent boost during an extensive renovation, something that city officials hope will boost business in the Lakes Region City. Perhaps the most ambitious of the venues is being finished in Nashua. The Nashua Center for the Arts is nearing completion right downtown. Podcaster Roger Wood caught up with what’s happening in Nashua, speaking with long-time mayor Jim Donchess.
NASHUA, NH
More of Moose’s Pals Are Looking For Homes

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
FLORIDA STATE
Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

