Many Good Political Souls and Practitioners in Both Parties Died in 2022
The year 2022 is nearly over but for a few more weeks, Christmas, the winter solstice and New Year’s Eve. 2022 was an election year and that often brings out the worst in politicians, political hacks and supporters or opposers. Despite today’s politics of demonization, many good people who...
LCHIP Awards 34 Matching Grants for Conservation, Preservation
CONCORD – From field and forest to aging church steeples, more than $4 million in matching conservation and preservation grants were distributed across the state this week from a program that the governor said: “protects New Hampshire’s identity.”. The Land and Community Heritage Investment Program or “L-CHIP”...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Founder of NH’s First HMO, Active Salem Volunteer
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Op-Ed: Misinformation Abounds in Laconia State School Property Sale
There has been much coverage of the potential sale of The Laconia State School property recently. As one who has been involved in the many starts and stops over the past 11 years with this property, I would like to offer up my perspective of events over the past year or so.
100 NH Lawmakers Hear Lesson in Civility
CONCORD – About 100 legislators came to the State House Thursday to learn new skills in civility. The voluntary, two-hour workshop was about equally divided between Republicans and Democrats who were urged to avoid divisive labels when talking with those who do not share their view, listen to opposing views and acknowledge them by stating them back to the person, look for ways to find commonality in spite of divergent opinions.
Roger Wood Checks in With Expert on Ukraine
Podcast producer Roger Wood had the opportunity to speak with Douglas Teschner shortly after Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Now, 10 months into the war, he offers his thoughts on the current state of affairs in that embattled country. Douglass Teschner‘s bio: He is a results-oriented leader, mentor, trainer, and coach...
Thousands in NH Still Without Power
CONCORD – About 21,600 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “Many people have been without power most of the day Saturday or possibly longer,” said Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). “It is critical that residents and visitors practice power outage safety until crews can restore the utility lines. Never run a generator indoors. Stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if you see one.”
Judy Reardon, Democratic Strategist and Political ‘Force To Be Reckoned With’ Has died
CONCORD – Judy Reardon, a political strategist and counsel to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen through much of her political career has died, according to news releases from Shaheen’s office and the New Hampshire House Democratic Caucus. Reardon, who was considered a political “force to be reckoned with,” graduated...
Warmington’s Role in Laconia State School Sale Deliberations Questioned
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington’s continued role in the deliberations on the Laconia State School project may run afoul of the state ethics rules for executive branch officials, but she says that is not the case. Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat who represents District 2, continues to have a voice...
Op-Ed: An Update On The Fight To Save Forest Lake (And New Hampshire)
For those of you not keeping score at home, here’s an update on the Casella landfill situation in the North Country, and New Hampshire, and it’s not looking good for the multi-billion dollar corporation from Vermont. On November 3, 2022, the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) upheld its...
Questions Swirl Over Vetting Financial Backers in Former Laconia State School Property Sale
Questions about what’s been vetted, and who is doing the vetting, are swirling around the proposed $21.5 million sale of the Laconia State School property to a Manchester developer. The sale is on hold after Laconia officials raised concerns about the developer, Robynne Alexander, and how the state might...
Sununu Bans TikTok From State Government Devices
Yesterday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-09, prohibiting the use of certain foreign technologies on state networks and state issued devices. “New Hampshire is joining the growing list of states that have banned TikTok and other Chinese companies from state government devices and networks,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This move will help preserve the safety, security, and privacy of the citizens of New Hampshire.”
Author Michael Davidow Featured on Launch of Bev Stoddart’s The First Line
InDepthNH.org has launched Beverly Stoddart’s The First Line new video interviews with New Hampshire writers showcasing Chanukah Land and its author Michael Davidow of Bedford for the premier show. In a Zoom interview Monday evening, Davidow, discussed his new book, the fable titled Chanukah Land, with Stoddart. The new...
Lawsuit Seeks Tabor’s Ouster From Portsmouth City Council
Two Portsmouth residents say City Councilor John Tabor broke state laws when it came time to hire a new auditing firm, and they now want him booted from the council. Tabor denies doing anything wrong. Arthur Clough and Mark Brighton filed a lawsuit in Rockingham Superior Court asking a judge...
Sununu Releases CNN Press Release About Special ‘Being…Chris Sununu’
Concord, NH – On Friday, December 16, at 10:00 PM, Governor Chris Sununu will appear in an hour-long CNN Special “Being….Chris Sununu,” with CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash. Note: A full copy of CNN’s Press Release can be found below. —————————————————...
Midterm Voters Overwhelmingly Support Abortion Rights, Oppose Restrictions
CONCORD, NH – As the New Hampshire State Legislature begins its next session, election data shows voters support abortion rights, oppose restrictions, and disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning federal protections for abortion. Post-election data shows Granite Staters turned out in record numbers on Nov. 8,...
Roger Wood Checks in with Mayor Donchess on Ambitious Nashua Arts Center Venue
New Hampshire has seen somewhat of a Renaissance when it comes to the arts and music. The first to lead the way was the Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth with a complete rehabilitation. Then came the Palace Theater in Manchester on Elm Street. Laconia‘s Colonial Theater got a recent boost during an extensive renovation, something that city officials hope will boost business in the Lakes Region City. Perhaps the most ambitious of the venues is being finished in Nashua. The Nashua Center for the Arts is nearing completion right downtown. Podcaster Roger Wood caught up with what’s happening in Nashua, speaking with long-time mayor Jim Donchess.
No Quick Fix To State’s Energy Woes
Gov. Chris Sununu once again last week proposed a Northern Pass lite, high-voltage transmission system to bring now cheap HydroQuebec power to New Hampshire to offset spiking energy costs. While the proposal sounds good and is strategic politically, the reality is New Hampshire lags all of its neighbors in working...
More of Moose’s Pals Are Looking For Homes
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
