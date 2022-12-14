ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

It's debatable: Will there ever be peace on Earth?

In this week's "It's Debatable" segment, Rick Rosen and Charles Moster contemplate if it's possible for there ever to be peace on Earth. Rosen is the Glenn D. West Endowed Research Professor of Law at the Texas Tech University School of Law and a retired U.S. Army colonel. Moster is founder of the Moster Law Firm based in Lubbock with seven offices including Austin, Dallas, and Houston.  Moster 1There is a cosmological theory shared by many astronomers as to why there...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general says Putin planning new offensive from north

A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.Ukraine’s...

