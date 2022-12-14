ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Man Fighting Bullying

A man from Texas who faced bullying during his time in school is now helping students overcome the same struggles. Josh Job, who created the Austin Fitness Community on Instagram and the first Austin Fit Fest, spoke with KXAN about the time he now spends helping others. “Where I’m at,...
AUSTIN, TX
This is the most-searched Christmas cookie in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Here's a story that might get your sweet tooth aching. And maybe your eyebrows raising, too. Holiday get-togethers and festivities are incomplete without Christmas cookies, and Google has released its map of the most-searched Christmas-themed cookies by state. Top favorites include holiday classics like gingerbread in Louisiana and peanut butter blossoms up north; meanwhile, our New Mexico and Oklahoma neighbors both prefer to gorge on Mexican Christmas cookies.
TEXAS STATE
The COVID-19 winter surge is hitting Texas right before the holidays

COVID-19 cases are rising across Texas two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, echoing last year’s surge of the omicron variant. There are more than 18,000 positive cases across the state this week, up from a little over 7,000 the week of Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving this year was kind of like...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Is Where These 10 Great Comedians Call Home

Comedy is a wonderful thing; sometimes a little laugh can make a bad day into a better day. And comedy is a huge deal in the United States. Some of the best comedians are not just found in huge states like New York or California. Some of the best comics have been born in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday

Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and …. Prepare now for a Dangerous Arctic Blast Friday and Saturday. Protecting yourself from wire transfer scams and …. Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year.
TEXAS STATE
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
TEXAS STATE
East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
