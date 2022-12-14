ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Sustainability: How Our Wild Friends Spend the Winter

As winter approaches, many of us think that various species of wildlife, most notably bears, are readying themselves for hibernation, a long, deep sleep that remains uninterrupted until spring brings warmer temperatures. But there’s more to hibernation than animals simply hunkering down in a warm, dark place to wait out the cold.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOREST CITY, NC
Fire destroys Kituwah LLC building

The Kituwah LLC building has been destroyed in a fire that started during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a Facebook post, Kituwah LLC said that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley and Savannah. The adjacent Kituwah Global Government Group LLC building, which finished construction earlier this year, received slight fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CHEROKEE, NC
Suwana’s Asian Cuisine Opens on Tunnel Road

Suwana Cry has opened a third restaurant where she will be dishing up her much beloved Asian cuisine. The new Suwana’s Asian Cuisine on Tunnel Road will serve the same menu of sushi, hibachi and classic Thai dishes that are on offer at Suwana’s Asian Cuisine in Waynesville. The downtown location, Suwana’s Thai Orchid, will remain open and will shift to a more express, counter-service model to better serve the lunch-hour business crowd and anyone looking for a quick bite. “People working downtown don’t always have much time, and we want to respect that,” says Cry.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Newly-Opened Village Pub Aiming as ‘Community Center’

– With The Village Pub, owner Keith Davis wanted to provide something he hasn’t seen enough of in Asheville – a big sports bar with a lot of local beers all under the same roof. “We have a lot of breweries, but not many places with over 60...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
GREENVILLE, SC
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC
Major development planned for Qualla Community

Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

