Suwana Cry has opened a third restaurant where she will be dishing up her much beloved Asian cuisine. The new Suwana’s Asian Cuisine on Tunnel Road will serve the same menu of sushi, hibachi and classic Thai dishes that are on offer at Suwana’s Asian Cuisine in Waynesville. The downtown location, Suwana’s Thai Orchid, will remain open and will shift to a more express, counter-service model to better serve the lunch-hour business crowd and anyone looking for a quick bite. “People working downtown don’t always have much time, and we want to respect that,” says Cry.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO