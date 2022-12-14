Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Related
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: How Our Wild Friends Spend the Winter
As winter approaches, many of us think that various species of wildlife, most notably bears, are readying themselves for hibernation, a long, deep sleep that remains uninterrupted until spring brings warmer temperatures. But there’s more to hibernation than animals simply hunkering down in a warm, dark place to wait out the cold.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Smoky Mountain News
Fire destroys Kituwah LLC building
The Kituwah LLC building has been destroyed in a fire that started during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. In a Facebook post, Kituwah LLC said that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley and Savannah. The adjacent Kituwah Global Government Group LLC building, which finished construction earlier this year, received slight fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Suwana’s Asian Cuisine Opens on Tunnel Road
Suwana Cry has opened a third restaurant where she will be dishing up her much beloved Asian cuisine. The new Suwana’s Asian Cuisine on Tunnel Road will serve the same menu of sushi, hibachi and classic Thai dishes that are on offer at Suwana’s Asian Cuisine in Waynesville. The downtown location, Suwana’s Thai Orchid, will remain open and will shift to a more express, counter-service model to better serve the lunch-hour business crowd and anyone looking for a quick bite. “People working downtown don’t always have much time, and we want to respect that,” says Cry.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
tribpapers.com
Newly-Opened Village Pub Aiming as ‘Community Center’
– With The Village Pub, owner Keith Davis wanted to provide something he hasn’t seen enough of in Asheville – a big sports bar with a lot of local beers all under the same roof. “We have a lot of breweries, but not many places with over 60...
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
WYFF4.com
'A place of peace': Historic Asheville church in need of repairs to continue community work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — At 113 years old, Basilica of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr is a working church, museum, piece of art and a tourist attraction in downtown Asheville.Now, its members are asking for the community's help. Basilica preservation fund President Mary Everist said it has an unexplainable...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
Baking company expanding in Spartanburg County, adding jobs
Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
WYFF4.com
Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
Weekend fire destroys multiple tractor-trailers
A weekend fire at an Upstate trucking company led to the destruction of multiple tractor trailers. The Duncan Fire Department was dispatched to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County, just after 6 PM Saturday evening, after a reported structure fire.
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
Drone used to harass children, horses at North Carolina facility
A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.
Baking company announces $35 million Upstate expansion
A wholesale bread company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion in the Upstate. Highland Baking Company Friday announced a $35 million expansion in Spartanburg County.
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
Smoky Mountain News
Major development planned for Qualla Community
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
Comments / 1