BOXOPROJECTS continues 10th Anniversary Exhibition “BOXO10X10” with Vesna Pavlović slideshow
BoxoPROJECTS continues their 10th anniversary with a unique interactive arts collaboration. “Boxo10x10”, a celebratory exhibition in honor of Joshua Tree’s BoxoPROJECTS tenth anniversary, is very pleased to welcome Vesna Pavlović to Joshua Tree to complete her residency with a unique community exhibition. The Community Slide Show is a one-night performance and an open call to members of the community to bring, project, and share their personal collections of photographic slides in a gallery setting.
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County
A campaign to boost adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled Saturday in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, where residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home before the New Year were encouraged to pay a visit.
29 Palms Hosts ‘State of the City’ Address at Freedom Plaza
Last night, Twentynine Palms hosted the annual ‘State of the City’ event at the community center at Freedom Plaza where Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie reviewed the 2022 accomplishments before a small crowd. Outgoing Mayor Karmolette O’Gilvie, a nurse by trade, began last night’s ‘State of the City’...
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
Eat, Drink and Be Merry – but Don’t Drink and Drive
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an drunk driver, – that’s one person every 45 minutes. Here in the end-of-year holiday season, Heather Clisby joins us with information on how celebrate responsibly. Our...
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena
It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race
On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers
Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
Desert Regional sees record eight sets of twins in its NICU
Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs set a hospital record with eight sets of twins currently filling more than half the bassinets in the hospital’s 30-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Officials said the multiple twin marathon started in October when Faviola Hernandez brought Rogelio and Exequiel into the world. The brothers were born The post Desert Regional sees record eight sets of twins in its NICU appeared first on KESQ.
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
This Drag Queen-Run Motel Offers the Ultimate Pink-Hued Escapism
World-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel, adds her signature flair to a renovated Palm Springs motel. Walk through the pink metal gates into a fantasy world created by the feisty and fabulous Trixie Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Firkus, when not in drag). This first-of-its-kind motel, owned and operated by a drag queen, has a bright and colorful design that will make you smile.
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served
After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages
The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
