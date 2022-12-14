Read full article on original website
Related
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Jesuit artist has ministry cut; Vatican doesn't prosecute
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican came under pressure Tuesday to explain why it didn’t prosecute a famous Jesuit artist and merely let his order restrict the priest’s ministry following allegations that he abused his authority over adult women. The Jesuits, the same order to which Pope Francis belongs, announced in a statement made public this week that the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had determined the statute of limitations had expired and closed the case against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Mosaics by Rupnik, a native of Slovenia who is as close as it gets to an official Vatican artist, decorate the Lourdes basilica, a chapel in the Apostolic Palace and churches around the globe. In specifying that Rupnik was not accused of sexually abusing minors, the Jesuits indicated that he was accused of sexual-related crimes with adults involving the confessional, since those are the other types of canonical crimes that normally fall under the Dicastery’s purview.
a-z-animals.com
Red Flag With Green Star: Morocco Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Red Flag With Green Star: Morocco Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. Morocco is a nation with a rich history and exotic scenic wonders. It is situated at the northern tip of Africa and is bordered by the Atlantic and Mediterranean waters. The history of the nation contains numerous tales from various eras, with influences from both European and Arabian cultures. Morocco’s history has been reflected in its flag in every phase of its dizzying back-and-forth timetable of conflict, colonization, freedom, and religious practice.
Netherlands Returned More Than 200 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts To Mexico
Netherlands repatriated 223 pre-Hispanic artifacts to Mexico, thanks to the “active cooperation” between the two nations, Mexico’s foreign ministry announced last week. In a statement, the Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia (INAH), which oversees the conservation and exhibition of Mexico’s archaeological heritage, said the 223 pre-Hispanic pieces returned by the Netherlands date from different periods spanning the 13th century BCE to the 16th century CE. The items are from various cultures “in the west, the Central Highlands, the Gulf of Mexico and the southeast region,” it added. The agreement with the Netherlands is the latest in a determined campaign by...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 6 Oldest Countries in the World
Scientists can’t tell for certain when the first humans appeared, but they can tell that it was more than 2.4 million years ago, according to History. The evolution of humans led to the formation of early civilizations, which later evolved into countries. Many current countries existed long before modern...
natureworldnews.com
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico
The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
'The people wanted more': Mexican town breaks world record for largest guacamole ever
The record was broken in Michoacán, Mexico, one of the world's top avocado-producing areas. The previous record belonged to a town just miles away.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are Poland and Peru Similar?
Ecology can explain some of the similarities and differences we see between cultures. A new dataset allows users to explore relationships between ecological and cultural variables. Poland and Peru have similar ecological variables such as life expectancies and low levels of infectious disease threat. Coauthored by Alexandra S. Wormley and...
Comments / 0