Flags are some of the most recognizable elements and symbols of a nation. As such, countries will use their flags to represent different cultural elements and heritage to their citizens and the world abroad. One of the most common symbols/methods that flags utilize is the simple stripe. Whether it’s one, two, or three, many flags use stripes in their design. Today, we will look at the history of using stripes on flags, plus see some of the most famous flags with stripes on them. Let’s get started.

1 DAY AGO