9 Native Plants in Hawaii
Do you know what kinds of plants are native to Hawaii? If not, then you’re in for a surprise! Many beautiful and unique plants grow naturally in Hawaii, and it’s worth taking the time to learn about them. Let’s highlight some of the most interesting native plants in...
Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location
The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Located in the southeastern region of the US, Virginia is known for its vast and diverse habitats. The stunning Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah Valley, and numerous rivers, mountains, and forests, there is something there for everyone to explore. However, if you’re out exploring, it’s important to take care as there are 32 snakes in the state, with three being venomous. One of these is the cottonmouth – also known as the water moccasin. So, join us as we discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Virginia!
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
This Alabama forester uses TikTok to identify rare species, native plants
Kyle Lybarger spends a lot of time walking in the woods. In fact, it takes up most of his week. Lybarger, a Morgan County native, recently rose to TikTok fame for informational videos about rare Alabama plant species. He travels the state identifying different oaks, grasses and wildflowers – often from just wandering roadsides, trails and open fields.
The 13 Best Places to Find Mushrooms
Whether you call them shrooms, liberty caps, mushies, golden tops, or some nickname we haven’t heard of, mushrooms are one of the most unique and flavorful wild ingredients you can add to your diet. They’re loaded with healthy nutrients, too, like potassium, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, copper, and antioxidants (to name a few), which all mean they’re great for a naturally balanced diet that can help heal your body and make you feel better, all while tasting delicious.
Mountain Lions In Alaska: Fact or Fiction?
The elusive mountain lion is well-known for its stealthy hunting tactics. It is a silent stalker, which concerns many outdoor adventure seekers. Awareness of their habits and habitat is critical if you spend any time in wilderness areas frequented by mountain lions. However, in areas where mountain lions are rare, tales of their appearance take on an almost mythical quality. One of the states these tales take on a life of their own in Alaska. But are there really mountain lions in Alaska?
The 5 Most Beautiful Lake Superior Lighthouses
Lake Superior, located on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, is the world’s largest freshwater lake, and home to more than 30 lighthouses. The lake is actually relatively young for a geological phenomenon, dating back roughly 10,000 years to the dawn of the Holocene period. The Great Lakes of Michigan...
The Biggest Hurricanes Each Year In The United States
We’ll examine the top 5 hurricanes to hit the US during the past 25 years (1995 to 2020) in today’s post. Below, we’ll concentrate on hurricane-related deaths as well as damage in terms of money and area. These hurricanes are all at least category 3 status. It’s vital to remember that all storm types can produce deadly winds. However, hurricanes that are categorized as Category 3 or above are often stronger. Let’s get going!
Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Almost any outdoor area will support the growth of wild mushrooms, especially if it is damp and shaded. Thus, harvesting mushrooms is pretty easy in most places where there is occasional rain. However, you need to exercise caution since certain mushrooms can be poisonous. Fortunately, morel mushrooms are one type of mushroom that you may eat without worrying!
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee. The largemouth bass is one of North America’s most popular game fish, mainly due to its impressive size and rather feisty nature, making it a thrill of a catch. It’s also an incredibly accessible fish, especially in the Volunteer State, Tennessee, where many of the state’s lakes are stocked with largemouth bass year-round. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Tennessee? How does it compare to the world’s largest specimen? Let’s take an in-depth look below.
