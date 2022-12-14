There aren’t many things that can spike my anxiety like my pets acting out of character. I think it’s probably because they can’t tell me what the matter is, so I’m left guessing (and frequently catastrophizing) about the possibilities. A classic example of this is ‘why is my Toy Poodle not eating?’ Experience has taught me over the years that all kinds of things can reduce their appetite, from illness to stress. And there are a multitude of other possible causes that I haven’t even encountered yet. So in this article I’ve gathered them all together in one place, and I hope it can help you out too!

1 DAY AGO