SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO