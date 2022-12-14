Read full article on original website
“Amazing” New Owner Announced for Favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant
The good news continues to pour in for fans of Armadillo, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants in Kingston, NY. Not only are they reopening, but the announcement of new ownership has rallied many loyal customers. Big News from the Armadillo in Kingston, NY. The new ownership announcement...
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
‘Jewel of the Hudson Valley’ Getting $25 Million Upgrade
Groundbreaking has begun on a major construction project that will enhance one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places. This week Governor Hochul announced a $25 million improvement plan that will construct a new visitor center and bring improvements and upgrades to the "jewel of the Hudson Valley." Over the...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago. It happened while Breglia and his...
Vacant Space on Rt 9 in Clifton Park Once Giffy’s BBQ Getting New Look
Route 9 in Clifton Park continues to grow. With it comes some new configurations for the heavy traffic problem. As the town addresses those issues, a new building may be going up on Route 9 where the old Giffy's Bar-B-Q once stood. Where is This Space Located on Route 9?
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
NEWS10 ABC
Over a foot of snow in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?
As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
Power outages linger for a few as region cleans up after winter storm
A winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the Catskills and other northern parts of the region most affected. By Saturday morning, the storm was gone and the region was cleaning up, with only about 220 power outages remaining, most of them customers of New York State Electric and Gas in Ulster County. ...
Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?
A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'
A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
1,300 Taconic acres now under DEC conservation
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making moves on a large swath of land across the Taconic Mountains. This week, the organization announced that 1,300 acres would be coming under its protection.
Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
12/17/2022: Snow & rain in the rear view!
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
