Hudson, NY

94.3 Lite FM

You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley

Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Over a foot of snow in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
TANNERSVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?

As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?

A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
COHOES, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Daily Voice

New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'

A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
TROY, NY
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

