Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
Louisiana’s Take on the Polar Express Involves a Swamp and Santa
We Have All Heard of Awesome Polar Express Experiences Throughout America. The polar express experience usually takes place on a train where kids can dress up in pajamas or put don't their best Christmas clothes and get ready for all the photo opportunities. There is One Place That Puts on...
Owning These Wild Animals In Louisiana Is Totally Illegal!
If you've ever thought you might like to keep a polar bear as a pet, roaming around your backyard in search of another baby penguin for lunch, it's totally against the law in Louisiana. Okay, all sarcasm aside, you really might have wondered before about which specific animals were illegal...
10 Uniquely Louisiana Christmas Gifts
It's hard to believe we're coming down to the wire on Christmas shopping. Does it seem like it's come on really fast this year? Or is it just me? Well, if you don't dally, you can still find that perfect gift for your favorite Louisiana fan. We've assembled a collection of special gifts that can only be found in, or represent the best of the Bayou State.
Do You Have One of the Most Stressful Jobs in Louisiana?
Stress has often been said to the number one killer in America. According to the website psychcentral.com, stress can cause a myriad of health issues. While stress is a natural response to perceived danger, chronic stress can lead to physical and mental health complications and early death. As the site...
Can You Keep The Antlers Of A Deer You Hit In Louisiana?
As I drove east on I-20 last week, I was somewhat amazed at the sheer number of whitetail deer I saw lying dead on the side of the interstate. I make the weekly trek from Haughton to Arcadia each fall as I go deer hunting, so I'm used to seeing a few deer that made an unsuccessful attempt to cross the highway, but this past week I saw no less than five unfortunate deer that are now grazing in the oak bottoms of Heaven.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Louisiana Parents Beware of These Recalled Child Products
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, (CPSC), consumer products are involved in the deaths of an estimated 23,000 Americans, and injuries to 31 million others. As you are Christmas shopping for the children on your list, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a list of recalled products that may potentially endanger the children of our state.
Should Plastic Straws Be Banned in the State of Louisiana?
I recently made a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas for a little getaway and some relaxation. But something happened that got me a little worked up. We were staying at a nice resort hotel which featured a special at the bar each afternoon. They had some music and drinks were free for a couple of hours.
Louisiana AG Landry Reveals Full Dr. Fauci Deposition
We just got a really good look at exactly how the biggest COVID lawsuit to date is going. Which appears to not be going well for the Biden Administration, and big tech companies. Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued subpoenas...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Utah Was Allegedly Running from Demons
In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
