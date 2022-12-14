ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals Review

Where does Nick Pratto fit into the Royals’ plans?

A lot went wrong for the 2022 Kansas City Royals, but their rookie position player performances weren’t one of them. Bobby Witt Jr.’s inability to work walks hurt his overall value, but he hit the ground running as an above average player out of the gate. Vinnie Pasquantino became a legitimate offensive threat immediately. MJ Melendez showed the advanced plate discipline of a crafty veteran. Even Drew Waters, Michael Massey, and Nate Eaton came out of nowhere to hold their own.
Royals Review

Royals Review Radio: Ryan Yarbrough and Chili’s Fajitas

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco actually have some news to talk about! The Kansas City Royals make their first signing of the offseason, bringing in a veteran pitcher. Plus, how did the opening leg of John Sherman’s listening tour go? All that and more on this episode!. You can...
Royals Review

Royals trade Wyatt Mills to Boston for pitcher Jacob Wallace

The Royals traded pitcher Wyatt Mills to the Boston Red Sox for 24-year-old right-hander Jacob Wallace. Mills had been designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for Ryan Yarbrough. To make room for Mills, Boston designated former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment. Wallace is a New...
Royals Review

Royals sign pitchers Cody Poteet and Brooks Kriske to minor league deals

The Royals announced today they have signed right-handed pitchers Cody Poteet and Brooks Kriske to minor league deals. They also re-signed outfielder Seuly Matias to a minor league deal and officially announced the signing of catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league deal. Poteet is from San Diego and attended...
Royals Review

Weekend Rumblings - News for December 17, 2022

Jon Heyman has a Zack Greinke update. The Royals were pretty close on Zack Greinke, but the price rise for starters caused a delay. The Royals still hope to have a shot. David Lesky at Inside the Crown chimes in on the Ryan Yarbrough signing. We all know what an...
Royals Review

2022 Season in Review: Edward Olivares

Edward Olivares has been in the Kansas City Royals organization for over two years now, and the team has yet to figure out exactly what to do with him. Acquired in a 2020 deadline deal with San Diego, he played in 18 games down the stretch for Kansas City and was replacement level with an 86 wRC+. In 2021, Olivares became very well acquainted with I-29. After he was called up to the majors for the first time in the season on May 30, he was optioned back to Omaha eight different times. Despite torching AAA to the tune of a 155 wRC+, he couldn’t establish any kind of rhythm in 39 scattered big-league games and produced yet another 86 wRC+.
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for December 16, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about why the Royals signed Ryan Yarbrough. Yarbrough’s addition also signals the Royals’ desire to address some glaring shortcomings in the pitching staff’s performance last season. “The things that stand out,” Picollo said. “He throws strikes. He has a very low walk percentage. He commands the ball. There’s a lot of soft contact. And it’s a very, very high strike percentage.”
