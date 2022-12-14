ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

904happyhour.com

Orange Park Neighborhood Lights Up For Joshua's Lights

In 2008, brothers Steven and Joshua, bought their father sets of LED lights from BJ’s and it was from Mr. Christmas and the lights ran to music. Once they put them up, they went to see a man in Orange Park who had music synced up to the lights. Joshua and Steven later thought their dad’s lights looked cheesy. In January of 2009, their dad worked with the music, got a couple controllers, and started programming songs with the light.
ORANGE PARK, FL
iheart.com

Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral

Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Coffee shop to open in Newberry

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
ALACHUA, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Mobile home ‘complete loss’ after morning fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning on Dixie Street. According to JFRD, no one was hurt, but the mobile home is a total loss. The Red Cross was not called. Action News Jax will continue to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bctelegraph.com

State Road 100 through Starke to be Detoured Dec. 18, 21 and 22

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Starke Railroad Overpass Interchange Improvements project, State Road 100 between U.S. 301 and Water Street will be detoured due to beam placement work. Closures and detours will take place the following days and times, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting:. —8 p.m....
STARKE, FL

