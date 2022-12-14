Read full article on original website
Related
904happyhour.com
Orange Park Neighborhood Lights Up For Joshua's Lights
In 2008, brothers Steven and Joshua, bought their father sets of LED lights from BJ’s and it was from Mr. Christmas and the lights ran to music. Once they put them up, they went to see a man in Orange Park who had music synced up to the lights. Joshua and Steven later thought their dad’s lights looked cheesy. In January of 2009, their dad worked with the music, got a couple controllers, and started programming songs with the light.
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdown
Green Cove Springs Junior High is on a code yellow lockdown as of 11:41 a.m. Friday morning due to a police investigation happening in the neighborhood. “The lockdown is not directly related to Clay County District Schools or on our campuses,” School District Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.
iheart.com
Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral
Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Coffee shop to open in Newberry
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia
Clay County first responders and veterans are teaming up to host a fundraiser for a local 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. A chili cook-off will be held to raise money for his family.
Action News Jax
JFRD: Mobile home ‘complete loss’ after morning fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning on Dixie Street. According to JFRD, no one was hurt, but the mobile home is a total loss. The Red Cross was not called. Action News Jax will continue to...
Jacksonville brewery to add security at drag show after threats from Proud Boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Will they cancel their show due to intimidation?. The Proud Boys sent threatening messages to a San Marco brewery called Tepeyolot, which also goes by the name Tepey's, about a drag show that the brewery will host on Sunday Dec. 17. Two days before the drag...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville mom warns about dangers of fentanyl, after daughter dies from laced marijuana
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Megan Whitaker was only 29 years old when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. “They say grief is pent-up love that has nowhere to go,” Keyla Morgan, the woman’s mother, said. “It comes in waves.”. The blonde-haired woman loved to...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
Action News Jax
Friends of Jacksonville Animals shelter says over $20,000 stolen from bank account by scammer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal shelter has reported losing tens of thousands of dollars for animal care from their bank account from a scammer making fraudulent transactions. Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter has stated that a scammer stole over $20,000 through FOJA checks. The money supports the pets...
Action News Jax
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
WCJB
Several Lake City children receive Christmas Gift Cards to go shopping with an Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Shop with a Cop” program currently benefits about 20 disadvantaged children between the ages of 6 and 16, but Walmart says perhaps they would like to expand this program in the near future. “I would like to see it expand to more children, you...
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
Action News Jax
Household Hazardous Waste & Electronic Waste Mobile Collection Event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division will host a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronic Waste (e-waste) Mobile Collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Park (4012 University Blvd. N. – 32277). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
Florida ‘citizen’s arrest’ turns out to be anything but that
A reported “citizens arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Action News Jax
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
bctelegraph.com
State Road 100 through Starke to be Detoured Dec. 18, 21 and 22
As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Starke Railroad Overpass Interchange Improvements project, State Road 100 between U.S. 301 and Water Street will be detoured due to beam placement work. Closures and detours will take place the following days and times, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting:. —8 p.m....
Comments / 1