Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the years, smartphones have become more complex thanks to the sheer number of technological innovations they pack. Sometimes, this ends up making a simple task much more complicated than it needs to be. Take the point of Google's Pixel phones. In the past, you could switch them off using the power button, but that is no longer the case.

1 DAY AGO