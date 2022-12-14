Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
makeuseof.com
How Creality Is Using Competitive eSports to Inspire Brazilian Makers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creality has long been one of the biggest names in 3D printing. The brand works across the world to provide affordable, cutting-edge 3D printers and other related products, but the company’s reach goes further than simply making sales.
makeuseof.com
8 macOS Features We Want to Get in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was an exciting, solid year for macOS. We got many cool features like Universal Control, Continuity Camera, and a portfolio of accessibility settings wrapped with a new UI in macOS Ventura. However, we can't help but feel like this is only the foundation for even better stuff in the future.
makeuseof.com
How to Reset the Windows Terminal Settings to Their Defaults in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows Terminal is the next-generation command line platform in Windows 11. It provides an improved user experience with modern command line tools that enable you to access multiple command lines in a single window. The tool is essential for developers and administrators alike, but sometimes your terminal settings need to be reset to default.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Microsoft firmly retiring Internet Explorer back in June 2022 after 27 years, some users may not be ready to say goodbye to the iconic web browser. Microsoft has shifted its focus to its latest web browser, Microsoft Edge.
makeuseof.com
The Top 7 Open-Source Python IDEs to Program Like a Pro
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Python is a favorite of many programmers who have made the shift to this multi-faceted language. Like any programming langauge, Python benefits from a compatible environment to function smoothly.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Enjoy Dynamic Island on Your Windows PC
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dynamic Island is one of the most talked about features of the iPhone 14 Pro that launched in September 2022. This nifty feature, which replaced the notch at the top of the iPhone, turned into an instant fan obsession for its innovative use of space and interactivity.
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Nintendo 2022 Year in Review
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify Wrapped has already been and gone. That was swiftly followed by PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap-Up. And thankfully, for all the Nintendo gamers out there, Nintendo’s Year in Review is also upon us.
makeuseof.com
How Does a Satellite Connection in Smartphones Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After the iPhone 14 line was announced with satellite connection support, a number of carriers and manufacturers are said to be working on similar features. T-Mobile (partnering with SpaceX) and Bullitt (which manufactures rugged phones), partnering with chipmaker MediaTek, are officially in the game. Samsung, according to rumors, could also bring the tech to its Galaxy S23 devices next year.
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Emergency Panic Button on Your Android Smartphone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android and iOS are increasingly embracing emergency SOS features. iPhone 14 models ship with the much-praised "Emergency SOS via Satellite" feature which allows users to send SOS messages even when there's no Wi-Fi or cellular connection.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Every iPhone User Should Buy an Apple Watch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Apple Watch has been around since 2015 and has taken the wearables market by storm. It's arguably the best smartwatch one can buy currently. You...
makeuseof.com
Win a Pair of Audeze' Incredible LCD-5 Planar Magnetic Headphones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's (almost) Christmas—the time for the giving of gifts—and to celebrate with our awesome readers, MUO is running a massive festive giveaway, with tonnes of great prizes to be nabbed.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Firewall and Network Protection Area in Windows Security
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you share your computer with someone else and not want them to access your Firewall & Network protection settings? If yes, then this is the place where you need to be.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Media Capture Failed Event Error 0xA00F4271
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a good chance that you use the Windows default camera app to attend online business meetings or for entertainment purposes. However, you won't be able to do any of these things when the camera app throws the Media Capture Failed Event error 0xA00F4271.
makeuseof.com
Another Big Moment: Google Nest and Android Devices Now Support Matter
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. All the parts of the Matter ecosystem continue to fall in place for fans of the smart home. Here’s the latest about the smart home protocol.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off a Google Pixel Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the years, smartphones have become more complex thanks to the sheer number of technological innovations they pack. Sometimes, this ends up making a simple task much more complicated than it needs to be. Take the point of Google's Pixel phones. In the past, you could switch them off using the power button, but that is no longer the case.
makeuseof.com
Digitize Your DVDs With the WinX DVD Ripper Buy 1 Get 4 Christmas Promotion
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Between 2005 and 2009, global DVD sales averaged 2 billion units per year. By 2021, this had dropped to just 300 million per year, and this is largely thanks to the rise of streaming services.
makeuseof.com
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review: More Than Just the Time
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The fifth-generation Echo Dot with Clock is the best way for most people to enjoy Amazon's smart speaker lineup. While the sound quality isn’t earth-shattering, the upgraded display is a great way to see the time, weather, song titles, and much more.
makeuseof.com
The Best Microsoft Office Deals Right Now
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you looking for the best Microsoft Office deals? Search no further! If you're in the market for a new Microsoft Office license at a low price, now could be the best time to invest in your purchase.
Comments / 0