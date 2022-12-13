ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainebiz.biz

HospitalityMaine hires new director of government affairs

HospitalityMaine has hired Nathen Cloutier, formerly with Eaton Peabody Consulting Group in Augusta, as its new government affairs director. The Topsham resident started his new role in late November, succeeding Greg Dugal, who retired last month after a long tenure with the association. Cloutier spent five years as a government...
mainebiz.biz

$2.25M shot in the arm for rural health care workforce

Three Maine organizations will share $2.25 million in new state and federal funding to expand training and career opportunities for health care professionals in rural communities across the state. The awards are funded in part by $1.6 million from the governor's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which will be used...
92 Moose

Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st

Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHealth buys Union Station Plaza for $17M

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest health system announced Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million. In a release, MaineHealth said it has no immediate plans to develop the property, but that it "helps position the health system for future expansion." The plaza borders MMC’s...
southarkansassun.com

Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week

Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
mainebiz.biz

Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’

Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
observer-me.com

Maine people will pay for Republican inaction on heat relief

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the State House, not a creature was stirring, except… the Maine Senate Republicans, caucusing to shoot down the home heat relief aid package! I think this was a mean-spirited, uncaring “action” to take towards the states’ citizens during a year of high inflation and obscenely high oil and gas prices.These senators said that it was “not a simple bill” (and what piece of legislation is?), and more “transparency” and “accountability” was needed. What, exactly, does that mean to Maine citizens shivering and worrying this very day about paying for this winters’ heating?
B98.5

Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments

Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
Phys.org

New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys

The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
mainepublic.org

Mainers have one more day to enroll in health insurance plans effective Jan. 1

The Mills administration is reminding residents that Thursday night is the deadline to sign up for health coverage through the state's insurance marketplace for policies that will start with the New Year. Maine state government launched its own health insurance marketplace last year as a way for eligible individuals to...
B98.5

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
mainebiz.biz

Portland financial firm announces internal promotions

HM Payson, a Portland-based financial advisor, has promoted two long-standing members of the research team. David Hines, a Chartered Financial Analyst, was promoted from director of research to deputy chief investment officer. In his new role, Hines will manage the firm's team of research professionals and oversee all investment-related activity within client portfolios.
C. Heslop

Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program

A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.
penbaypilot.com

Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities

ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
The Center Square

Maine's public advocate calls for utility bill relief

(The Center Square) – Maine’s consumer watchdog has filed an emergency request with the state seeking relief for low-income consumers facing rising energy bills. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission, Public Advocate William Harwood calls for a temporary increase of payments under the state's Low Income Assistance Program, with a $75 credit to bump up monthly benefits by about $25 per household. Harwood asked utility regulators to...
