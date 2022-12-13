Read full article on original website
HospitalityMaine hires new director of government affairs
HospitalityMaine has hired Nathen Cloutier, formerly with Eaton Peabody Consulting Group in Augusta, as its new government affairs director. The Topsham resident started his new role in late November, succeeding Greg Dugal, who retired last month after a long tenure with the association. Cloutier spent five years as a government...
$2.25M shot in the arm for rural health care workforce
Three Maine organizations will share $2.25 million in new state and federal funding to expand training and career opportunities for health care professionals in rural communities across the state. The awards are funded in part by $1.6 million from the governor's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which will be used...
Coastal Enterprises distributed $43M to mostly Maine businesses
Coastal Enterprises Inc., a Brunswick-based community development financial institution, said it deployed more than $43.3 million in its last fiscal year to businesses, mostly in Maine, in the form of loans, microloans, equity and tax credit-motivated financing. The lending and investment activity contributed to the creation and preservation of at...
Governor's awards cite 4 Maine businesses for ‘excellence’
Four Maine companies in sectors from seaweed to solar are winners of the 2022 Governor's Awards for Business Excellence. The honorees were recognized at a Monday ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta. Two of the winners are led by Mainebiz Next awards alumni — Atlantic Sea Farms, led by...
With federal broadband funds coming, the Maine Connectivity Authority looks to fill in coverage gaps
The Maine Connectivity Authority has launched a critical public education campaign called the Correct the Dots challenge that will help the Federal Communications Commission in gathering the most accurate information about broadband accessibility and quality across the state. Maine residents will have until Jan. 13 to check their address on...
