Durham, NC

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Coach Dan Colella

DURHAM – Dan Colella, head coach of the Duke University swimming and diving program, passed away on Friday at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer. One of the most successful swimming and diving coaches in the country with over 38 years of coaching experience, Colella was a member of the Duke Athletics staff for nearly two decades. The fifth head coach in program history, Colella produced 64 All-Americans and 24 conference champions with the Blue Devils. During his tenure, Duke student-athletes competed in the NCAA Championships, the USA Swimming National Championships, Olympic Games, Olympic Trials, Pan American Games, Pan Pacific Games, World Championships, FINA World Championships and World University Games.
DURHAM, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators

Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thegolfnewsnet.com

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led TGL finds site for their unique golf stadium

The purpose-built venue for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led golf concept known as TGL will be built not too far from where the superstar golfers themselves live. Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will be the site of the TGL venue. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the project being completed ahead of an anticipated league launch in 2024.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
goduke.com

Women’s 50th Celebration Registration Opens

DURHAM – Registration for Duke Athletics' 50 Years of Women's Varsity Athletics Celebration is now open. The event, held in conjunction with Duke Alumni Engagement and Development's biennial Women's Weekend, is scheduled for March 2-4, 2023. Duke Athletics will be represented in various sessions throughout Women's Weekend including:. •...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Women’s Basketball to Host Teddy Bear Toss Wednesday, Dec. 21

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball is hosting a teddy bear toss during halftime of next Wednesday's ACC opener against Virginia. Fans are encouraged to come "bearing" gifts for children on gameday. Bring your new or gently used teddy bears (or other stuffed animals) of any size to throw onto...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Barton Selected Phil Steele All-American

DURHAM – Phil Steele Publications announced this week that Duke junior Graham Barton earned Honorable Mention All-America accolades as an offensive lineman. Barton, a 6-5, 311-pound Brentwood, Tenn., native started all 12 games for the Blue Devils at left tackle, helping the offense accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards. He also has helped Duke register 28 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties with the 2013 team for the second most in program history. Barton anchors an offensive line unit that ranks first in the ACC and tied for 30th nationally in sacks allowed (17), first in the ACC and tied for ninth nationally in tackles for loss allowed (4.00), third in the ACC and tied for 23rd nationally in rushing touchdowns, third in the ACC in rushing offense (184.75) and second in the ACC for time of possession (32:44).
DURHAM, NC
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
goduke.com

Peter Stroud Announced as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist

DURHAM – Duke midfielder Peter Stroud has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, the United Soccer Coaches and Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced today. Stroud becomes the first Duke finalist for the coveted individual honor since Andrew Wenger in 2011, who went on to win the award.
DURHAM, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Cult favorite Effe Cafe returning to Cooper City, plus another Frank Pepe planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs A new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut this January in the space formerly occupied by The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in ...
COOPER CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Boundary Proposals For Garcia High Have Wellington Worried

Palm Beach County’s first new high school since 2005 will open west of Lake Worth next fall, but there is “uproar in Wellington,” as one village official put it, about proposals that could reassign hundreds of Wellington students to a school well outside the community. The feedback...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Mayor Suarez Misstates Poll Findings, Declares Miami "Best City in U.S."

Perhaps the top job skill required for any credible mayoral hopeful is "Expertise in Horn Tooting." Here in Miami, we're fortunate to have a keen practitioner of that indelicate art in the form of Mayor Francis Suarez, who seldom misses an opportunity to toot, toot, toot for the home team.
MIAMI, FL

