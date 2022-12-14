DURHAM – Phil Steele Publications announced this week that Duke junior Graham Barton earned Honorable Mention All-America accolades as an offensive lineman. Barton, a 6-5, 311-pound Brentwood, Tenn., native started all 12 games for the Blue Devils at left tackle, helping the offense accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards. He also has helped Duke register 28 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties with the 2013 team for the second most in program history. Barton anchors an offensive line unit that ranks first in the ACC and tied for 30th nationally in sacks allowed (17), first in the ACC and tied for ninth nationally in tackles for loss allowed (4.00), third in the ACC and tied for 23rd nationally in rushing touchdowns, third in the ACC in rushing offense (184.75) and second in the ACC for time of possession (32:44).

