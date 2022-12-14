Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)

2 DAYS AGO