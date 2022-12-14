Read full article on original website
Mom Dragged for Refusing 'Unwanted' Christmas Gift for Baby
"You cannot control everything in life, and if people want to make independent choices, you must respect the effort," said etiquette expert Elizabeth Wyse.
Debate as Husband Demands to Invite Best Friend's Widow to Christmas Dinner
"Have you clearly communicated to your husband how much you deeply resent him spending time with this woman?" one user said.
intheknow.com
6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok
This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
Finding pet sitters difficult for holiday travel
Suite rooms in the resort Unleashed are in high demand this holiday season, as are pet boarding companies across Oahu.
TODAY.com
One mom’s ‘home for the holidays’ food plan is going viral — and it’s a masterpiece in organization
For many of us, the week before Christmas is a time to place other concerns on the back burner and to shift focus to the people in our lives who really matter. Celebrating the holidays looks different for everyone, and for one Midwestern family, Christmas gatherings are deliciously and marvelously collated.
Christmas Fanatic Spends 200 Hours Decorating His NYC Apartment—Take a Peek Inside
There's an apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side that gets decked out with thousands of Christmas lights every year, but you wouldn't know it unless you've seen the inside. The NYC resident behind the over-the-top holiday decor, Frank Bianco, has shared snippets of his process on Instagram—where he is better known by his username and alter ego, "Frankie Christmas."
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
Essence
The It Bags of 2023
Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)
