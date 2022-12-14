Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO